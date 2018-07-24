Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com.
ADA Celebration Luncheon — Celebrating Veterans with Disabilities — 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, free. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybnn69o3.
Benefit Show and Concert — Local performers, games, food, drink and more, to benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance, 6-10 p.m. Aug. 23, Hillside Gardens and Events Center, 1006 S. Institute Ave., $5-$10; msasoco.org.
Colorado Springs Senior Center — 1514 N. Hancock Ave., $1. Register: 955-3400, tinyurl.com/yanx8k37.
• Planning for Long-Term Care, 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, free.
• What is Acupuncture & Chinese Medicine? 10-11 a.m. Aug. 1.
• Palliative Service, 10-11 a.m. Aug. 3.
• Juicing Your Way to Vitality, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 6.
• Medicare Made Clear, 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
• Essential Oils and Daily Rollers, 10-11 a.m. Aug. 8.
• Balance & Dizziness, 10-11 a.m. Aug. 10.
Heart Failure University — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Black Conference Room, 1400 E. Boulder St., sixth floor, East Tower, free; 635-7172, ext. 1138.
• Guideline Directed Medical Therapy for CHF, 2-4 p.m. Aug. 14.
Jump Fest — Summer Parkour Festival — To benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; jumpfest.events.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free.
• Mental Health First Aid Training, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24, Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road. Register: tinyurl.com/ydxh2ets.
Make Your Wishes Known — Advance Care Planning — 12:15-1:15 p.m. Thursday, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave., free. Register: 632-5094.
PILLAR — Call or go online 633-4991, for location. Register: pillarinstitute.org.
• Influenza Epidemic of 1918, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 8, $35.
PPACG Area Agency and Pikes Peak Library District Medicare 101 Classes — Free. Register: 471-2096, 389-8968.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Old Colorado City Library, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
Sertoma HEARS 5K — To fund hearing aids for those who cannot afford them, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 4, Bear Creek Park East, $15-$30, free for ages 11 and younger. Register: h5ke.org.
Shrimp Boil — To benefit Cheyenne Village, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive, $75. Tickets: 572-7488, cheyennevillage.org.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital HealthLink classes, screenings and programs — Register: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Changes, 6-7:45 p.m. Aug. 1, UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $20.