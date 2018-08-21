Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Benefit Show and Concert — Local performers, games, food, drink and more, to benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance, 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Hillside Gardens and Events Center, 1006 S. Institute Ave., $5-$10; msasoco.org.
Coping with Grief — Dinner and conversation directed to those dealing with the grief associated with family members who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 28, Namasté Alzheimer Center, 2 Penrose Blvd., free. Registration: 442-4240, jennifer.bonck@chilivingcomm.org.
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
Getting the Most Out of Medicare and Medicaid — 10-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Aug. 29, Discover Goodwill of Southern and Western Colorado, 1460 Garden of the Gods Road, free; discovermygoodwill.org.
Is Health Care a Priority for African- American Men? Panel Discussion — 6-8 p.m. Aug. 29, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hill Drive, free; gregjohnson8888@aol.com.
Heart Failure University — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Black Conference Room, 1400 E. Boulder St., sixth floor, East Tower, free; 635-7172, ext. 1138.
• Diet Management for CHF, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 11.
Miracles in Motion — To benefit Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail, $45. Tickets: pptrc.org/miraclesinmotion.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free.
• Mental Health First Aid Training, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the God Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/ydxh2ets.
• Family-to-Family, 12-week course for family caregivers of those with mental illness, begins 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 28, Peyton. Location provided with registration: 473-8477, namicoloradosprings.org.
Penrose-St. Francis blood drives — Walk-ins welcome; 776-5822. Unless noted, donations will be made in the Blood Vessel.
• 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, ANB Bank, 1130 N. Circle Drive.
• 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, USADA, 5555 Tech Center Drive.
• 7-10 a.m. Friday, Penrose Primary Care, 3027 N. Circle Drive.
• 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument.
• 2-6 p.m. Aug. 28, Walgreens, 725 Baptist Road, Monument.
PPACG Area Agency and Pikes Peak Library District Medicare 101 Classes — Free. Registration 471-2096, 389-8968.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Sand Creek Library, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.Signature Chefs Auction — To benefit March of Dimes, 6 p.m. Sept. 13, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
Strides for Epilepsy 5K — To benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado, 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 9, Memorial Park, 280 S. Union Blvd., $10-$30. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya3fyh9s.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — To benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 15, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.