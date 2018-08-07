Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Benefit Show and Concert — Local performers, games, food, drink and more, to benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance, 6-10 p.m. Aug. 23, Hillside Gardens and Events Center, 1006 S. Institute Ave., $5-$10; msasoco.org.
Colorado Springs Senior Center — 1514 N. Hancock Ave., $1. Registration: 955-3400, tinyurl.com/yanx8k37.
• Essential Oils and Daily Rollers, 10-11 a.m. Wednesday.
• Balance & Dizziness, 10-11 a.m. Friday.
• Legal & Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s, 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 14.
• Navigating Your Way Through Medicare, 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 15.
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
Heart Failure University — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Black Conference Room, 1400 E. Boulder St., sixth floor, East Tower, free; 635-7172, ext. 1138.
• Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy for CHF, 2-4 p.m. Aug. 14.
• Diet Management for CHF, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 11.
• Exercise/Activity Recommendations, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 9.
• Community Resources with Discussion about Palliative Care, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 13.
• How to Manage Other Diagnoses in Addition to CHF, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 11.
Miracles in Motion — To benefit Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 25, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail, $45. Tickets: pptrc.org/miraclesinmotion.
Mountain View Walk — To benefit JDRF, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 18, Mountain View Adventure Park, Cripple Creek; Monica, 351-6284, tinyurl.com/y92gj5ww.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free.
• Mental Health First Aid Training, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24, Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the God Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/ydxh2ets.
PILLAR — For location and registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Influenza Epidemic of 1918, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, $35.
PPACG Area Agency and Pikes Peak Library District Medicare 101 Classes — Free. Registration; 471-2096, 389-8968.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Old Colorado City Library, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.Signature Chefs Auction — To benefit March of Dimes, 6 p.m. Sept. 13, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
Strides for Epilepsy 5K — To benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado, 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 9, Memorial Park, 280 S. Union Blvd., $10-$30. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya3fyh9s.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital HealthLink classes, screenings and programs — Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Changes, 6-7:45 p.m. Oct. 3, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, 4050 Briargate Parkway, $20.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — To benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 15, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.