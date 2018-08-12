Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Benefit Show and Concert — Local performers, games, food, drink and more, to benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance, 6-10 p.m. Aug. 23, Hillside Gardens and Events Center, 1006 S. Institute Ave., $5-$10; msasoco.org.
Colorado Springs Senior Center — 1514 N. Hancock Ave., $1. Registration: 955-3400, tinyurl.com/yanx8k37.
• Navigating Your Way Through Medicare, 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Getting the Most Out of Medicare and Medicaid — 10-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Aug. 29, Discover Goodwill of Southern and Western Colorado, 1460 Garden of the Gods Road, free; discovermygoodwill.org.
Hazel Miller Band — To benefit Ella Mae Bransom Sickle Cell Association, 8 p.m. Friday, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10-$20. Tickets: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
Is Health Care a Priority for African American Men? Panel Discussion — 6-8 p.m. Aug. 29, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hill Drive, free; gregjohnson8888@aol.com.
Miracles in Motion — To benefit Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 25, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail, $45. Tickets: pptrc.org/miraclesinmotion.
Mountain View Walk — To benefit JDRF, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Mountain View Adventure Park, Cripple Creek; Monica, 351-6284, tinyurl.com/y92gj5ww.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free.
• Mental Health First Aid Training, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24, Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the God Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/ydxh2ets.
Penrose-St. Francis blood drives — Walk-ins welcome; 776-5822. Unless noted, donations will be made in the Blood Vessel.
• 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oracle, 12320 Oracle Blvd.
• 2:30-6 p.m. Friday, Natural Grocers, 1216 Baptist Road, Monument.
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, inside Black Forest Fire Station, 11445 Teachout Road.
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 21, El Paso County Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road.
PPACG Area Agency and Pikes Peak Library District Medicare 101 Classes — Free. Registration; 471-2096, 389-8968.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Sand Creek Library, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
Shine a Light on Lung Cancer — To benefit the Lung Cancer Alliance, 7:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Frankies Bar and Grill, 945 N. Powers Blvd.; tinyurl.com/ycbqbbgk.