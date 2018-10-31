Overnight snow is causing closures and delayed starts for many schools along with slick roads in some parts of the Colorado Springs area on Wednesday morning.
Cripple Creek-Victor schools are closed for the day. Schools in Cheyenne Mountain District 12, Lewis-Palmer District 38, Manitou Springs District 14 and District 49 are among the schools with two-hour delayed starts. Click here for the entire list delays and cancellations.
Roads will be slick with light snow as snowplows make their way through the city. Currently, the county has 39 trucks on the roads, El Paso County's twitter post reported.
Teller County is on traffic alert. If you are involved in an accident where no injuries occur or suspected drugs and alcohol are not factors in the crash, do not call 911 and exchange information with the other driver. Report your accident online.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts snow to continue throughout the day and leave behind chilly temperatures as trick or treaters get ready for Halloween evening.
A high temperature of 40 is forecast Wednesday in Colorado Springs, with temps dipping into the upper 20s Wednesday night. A total of 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected in the Colorado Springs area, according to the weather service, from the weather system that began dropping snow in the region Tuesday night.
Colorado Springs Airport measured 3.3 inches of snow, and 4.9 inches was measured in west Colorado Springs near 21st and Cimarron streets. Peterson Air Force base reported 5.3 inches of snow at 6 a.m. In higher elevations, Woodland Park has accumulated up to 7 inches.
The city’s average daily temperature on Halloween is 45. The city’s coldest Halloween since 1895 was in 1991 with a low of 10 degrees, weather service data show. Colorado Springs Airport, the city's official measurement site, measured 32 degrees at 6 a.m.
Colorado Springs had about a half-inch of snow accumulate on Halloween last year. The record snowfall came in 1972, with more than a foot of snow on Halloween.
Following this week's storm, meteorologists expect partly sunny skies with a high of 52 degrees Thursday and sunny skies with a high of 52 degrees Friday.