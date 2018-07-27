These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.
• Discover Goodwill — Serve people with developmental challenges. Bus aides needed; Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@ discovermygoodwill.org.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — Volunteers needed at Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature Centers; 520-6387.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — Certified therapy dog teams needed to visit Evans Army Hospital; 526-7144.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Indigenous Ministries International — Volunteer clerical support needed; 302-3028, indigenousministries.org.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving; madd.org/ colorado.
• Meals on Wheels — Drivers needed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — Conduct field vision tests. Ophthalmologists, optometrists, receptionists needed; 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — Providing medical care to uninsured, low-income or both; 475-0972.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — Volunteer coordinator, 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• PILLAR — Institute for LifeLong Learning, office help and instructors needed; 633-4991.
• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — Drivers volunteers; silverkey.org.
• Sisters’ Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — Needs volunteers for adult services, fundraising and clerical work; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — Various opportunities; 632-1822, mysrm.org.
• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
Suicide Prevention Partnership — Volunteers 21 and older needed for hotline; 573-7447.
• Teen Court — Nonprofit provides second chance for kids ages 11 to 18 who have broken the law; 475-7815.
• TESSA — Help domestic violence victims; tessacs.org.
• Urban Peak — Transitional-housing shelter for homeless youth; 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.
• USO — United Service Organizations — Greeters needed at USO Fort Carson; uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — People 60 and older to be foster grandparents; voacolorado.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence; 471-3170.
