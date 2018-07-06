These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.
• American Cancer Society — Transport cancer patients to treatment; 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Area Agency on Aging — Volunteers needed to connect older adults with community resources; ppacg.org.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people; cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center at The Mark Reyner Stables — Help with equine-assisted therapy for people with disabilities; 634-4173, cstrc.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.
• Energy Resource Center — Volunteer electrician and painters needed; 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Family Attachment Center — Work with children with attachment disorder; 632-3204.
• Family Life Services — Volunteer to help with child care for at-risk youth; 632-4661, flscs.org.
• First Visitor — Visits homes of families with newborns; English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers needed; peakvista.org.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — Office help needed; 574-0500.
• Greccio Housing — Volunteer painters, landscapers and more; greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller Country Restore — Business leaders needed to raise awareness for building projects; tellerhabitat.org.
• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — Crisis and respite nursery for children up to age 5 at risk of abuse and neglect; 634-5439.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed to sort clothing and cut into patterns for infant and toddler pants; 473-8890, dreitan@partnersinhousing.org.
• Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center — Volunteers 14 and older to help with equine-assisted therapy. Horse handling experience not required; 495-3908, pptrc.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — Interventions for children with autism and other disabilities; 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — Bring meals to severely ill, homebound people; projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Nicole Noll, 471-1814, rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Salvation Army — CDL and regular drivers needed; 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Needs docents and tour guides; Shelby, 488-0880, wmmi.volunteer@gmail.com.
• Zach's Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.