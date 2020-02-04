These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — Volunteer statewide government and P.O.S.T. certified law enforcement agency seeks recruits; coloradorangers.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — Help schools and nonprofits of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in Central Asia; sistercitycs.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs police and fire departments need volunteers, 18 and older, internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — Make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child; 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed to serve the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• Discover Goodwill — Volunteers needed to assist people with disabilities, seniors and in retail stores. Contact Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Project Angel Heart — Bring meals to severely ill, homebound people; projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Volunteers needed for family rooms, houses and office work; Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@ rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Springs Rescue Mission — Various opportunities; 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — Volunteers 14 and older to help with equine-assisted therapy. Horse handling experience not required; 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — Volunteers 21 and older needed for hotline; 573-7447.
• TESSA — Help domestic violence victims; tessacs.org.
• Urban Peak — Transitional-housing for youth; 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.
• USO — United Service Organizations greeters needed, Fort Carson; uso.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Needs volunteers for front desk, tour guides, maintenance and events; Loretta Howden, 488-0880.
