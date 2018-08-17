These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Amblicab — Board members to help people with disabilities; 633-4601, amblicab.org.
• American Cancer Society — Transport cancer patients to treatment; 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — Docents needed to conduct tours; 1-800-367-9723.
• Care and Share Food Bank — Sort and pack food boxes. Individuals, families and groups welcome; 434-4677, careandshare.org, eric@careandshare.org.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to pass out emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people; cmzoo.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — Volunteer statewide government and P.O.S.T.-certified law enforcement agency seeks recruits; coloradorangers.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs Police and Fire departments need volunteers, 18 and older, internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — Make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child; 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Diabetes Community Center — Help those touched by diabetes through education and support; 473-7808, dcccolorado.org.
• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Ecumenical Social Ministries — ecusocmin.org.
• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — Tour guides needed; 556-4916, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — Administrative help; 475-9508.
• Project Angel Heart — Bring meals to severely ill, homebound people; projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Nicole Noll, 471-1814, rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual assault cases; 636-2460.
• Salvation Army — Volunteer to help teach financial literacy, social skills and/or parenting classes; 636-3891, tsacs.org.
•Women Build — Help Saturdays with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Women Build Home; 475-7800.
• Zach’s Place — Serving children with disabilities and their families with respite care; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
—
Submit items at least two weeks in advance: email carlotta.olson@gazette.com.