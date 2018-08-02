These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• 9Health Fair — Volunteer publicity coordinator needed for 9Health Fair on Oct. 6 at Mission Medical Center; 1-303-996-0989, tinyurl.com/ybq3unwm.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — Certified therapy dog teams needed to visit Evans Army Hospital; 526-7144.
• Harvestime International Network — Provides free Christian education materials worldwide; harvestime.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — Volunteer clerical support needed; 302-3028, indigenousministries.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — Serve as role models and advocates for homeless families; 329-1244.
• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• Marian House — Help in soup kitchen; 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — Conduct field vision tests. Ophthalmologists, optometrists, receptionists needed; 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — Helps families and children with disabilities; peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — Volunteer drivers; silverkey.org.
• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• USO — United Service Organizations — Greeters needed at USO Fort Carson; uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — People 60 and older to be foster grandparents; voacolorado.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence; 471-3170.
