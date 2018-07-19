STAGE
OPENING
Bill Bowers — 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $40. Advance tickets: 465-6321, tinyurl.com/y8x9j8sb.
“The Pajama Game” — Youth Rep Ensemble, opens 7 p.m. July 26, 7 p.m. July 27 and 28, 2 p.m. July 29, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Macbeth” — Opens 7 p.m. July 26, runs through Aug. 26, Rock Ledge Ranch, 3105 Gateway Road, $20-$45.50. Go online for dates and time: tinyurl.com/y8ds3hc2.
Improv Colorado — 7:37 p.m. July 28, West Side Center, 755 Colorado 105, Suite A, Palmer Lake, $8-$10. Advance tickets: improvcolorado.com.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” — Opens 7 p.m. Aug. 2, runs through Aug. 25, Rock Ledge Ranch, 3105 Gateway Road, $20-$45.50. Go online for dates and time: tinyurl.com/y8ds3hc2.
ONGOING
“Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind” — Thirty plays in 60 minutes, 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $18-$20; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Forever Plaid” — Mountain Rep Theatre, through July 29, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21.Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
“The Big Bubble Circus Ice Cream Theatre” — 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through July 29, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12. Advance tickets: tinyurl.com/j9yklg5.
“Hot Night in the Old Town: A Classic Melodrama Olio” — Through Aug. 25, Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM