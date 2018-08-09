STAGE
OPENING
Tim Allen — 8 p.m. Friday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $69.75-$138.75; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” — Opens 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, Discovery Canyon Campus Theater, 1810 Northgate Blvd., $80-$20; dcctheatre.org.
“Little Shop of Horrors” — Opens 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, CIVA Charter High School, 4635 Northpark Drive, $8-$20; littleshopcos.com.
Groupe Troupe Improv Show — 7 p.m. Saturday, 719 Commons, 1425 N. Union Blvd., $9-$10; tinyurl.com/y96bd3pg.
“Our Shorts are Showing” — Short original plays, poetry and music by local artists, opens 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 26, Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$15; craft-pr.com.
Paul Reiser — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $39-$43; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
ONGOING
“Cocobanana — Circus of the Night” — 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through Aug. 25, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25; themat.org.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” — Through Aug. 25, Rock Ledge Ranch, 3105 Gateway Road, $20-$45.50. Go online for dates and time: tinyurl.com/y8ds3hc2.
“Hot Night in the Old Town: A Classic Melodrama Olio” — Through Aug. 25, Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21.Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” — Through Aug. 25, Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21.Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
“Macbeth” — Through Aug. 26, Rock Ledge Ranch, 3105 Gateway Road, $20-$45.50. Go online for dates and time: tinyurl.com/y8ds3hc2.
