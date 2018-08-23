STAGE
OPENING
Troy Baxley — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., go online for ticket prices; looneescc.wixsite.com/loonees.
Ron Ferguson — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., go online for ticket prices; looneescc.wixsite.com/loonees.
“PIE” — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2 p.m. Sept. 2, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $30; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Always … Patsy Cline” — Opens 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Mountain Rep Theatre, through Sept. 30, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21.Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
“Kimberly Akimbo” — Opens 7 p.m. Aug. 31, 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Sept. 15, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $15-$19; tinyurl.com/y9gznzj4.
Brent Gill — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Sept. 7 and 8, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., go online for ticket prices; looneescc.wixsite.com/loonees.
ONGOING
“Our Shorts are Showing” — Short original plays, poetry and music by local artists, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$15; craft-pr.com.
“Cocobanana — Circus of the Night” — 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25; themat.org.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” — Through Saturday, Rock Ledge Ranch, 3105 Gateway Road, $20-$45.50. Go online for dates and times: tinyurl.com/y8ds3hc2.
“Hot Night in the Old Town: A Classic Melodrama Olio” — Through Saturday, Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” — Through Saturday, Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21.Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
“Macbeth” — Through Sunday, Rock Ledge Ranch, 3105 Gateway Road, $20-$45.50. Go online for dates and times: tinyurl.com/y8ds3hc2.
AUDITIONS
Nutcracker Auditions — 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Zamuel Ballet School, 5915 N. Academy Blvd.; 570-1441, zamuelballet.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM