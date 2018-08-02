STAGE
OPENING
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” — Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, runs through Aug. 25, Rock Ledge Ranch, 3105 Gateway Road, $20-$45.50. Go online for dates and time: tinyurl.com/y8ds3hc2.
Happy Hour Stand-Up — With Sam Adams, 6 p.m. Friday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, SaGaJi Theatre, 30 W. Dale St., $12; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” — Opens 7 p.m. Friday, Mountain Rep Theatre, through Aug. 25, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
“Circus of the Night” — Opens 9 p.m. Friday, runs 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 25, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25; themat.org.
Tim Allen — 8 p.m. Aug. 10, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $69.75-$138.75; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” — Opens 7 p.m. Aug. 10, 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Discovery Canyon Campus Theater, 1810 Northgate Blvd., $80-$20; dcctheatre.org.
”Our Shorts are Showing” — Short original plays, poetry and music by local artists, opens 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 26, Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$15; craft-pr.com.
ONGOING
“Hot Night in the Old Town: A Classic Melodrama Olio” — Through Aug. 25, Mountain Rep Theatre, tThe Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
“Macbeth” — Through Aug. 26, Rock Ledge Ranch, 3105 Gateway Road, $20-$45.50. Go online for dates and time: tinyurl.com/y8ds3hc2.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM