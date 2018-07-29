Music/Stage/Art
WEDNESDAY
Summer Concerts in The Glen — Joe and Katie Uveges, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.
SATURDAY
Lindsay White — 6:30 p.m., All Souls Universalist Unitarian Church, 730 N. Tejon St., $10; tinyurl.com/y75f8qf7.
Dave Wickerham — 7-9 p.m., Organ Gym at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $15; 636-5011, ilc-cos.org.
AUG. 5
African Children’s Choir — 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 4925 Farmingdale Drive, free-will offering; 570-980; africanchildrenschoir.com.
AUG. 8
Summer Concerts in The Glen — Acme Bluegrass, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.
AUG. 10
Jazz in the Garden — Hennessy 6, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; 328-1125, gssepiscopal.org.
AUG. 10 AND 12
Summer Music Series — Dido and Aeneas, 7-9 p.m. Aug. 10, 3-5 p.m. Aug. 12, First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St.; 685-3549.
AUG. 11
Music on the Labyrinth — Summer Creek Bluegrass Band, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; tinyurl.com/y974rbpg.
AUG. 15
Summer Concerts in The Glen — The Beatidudes, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.
AUG. 18
Summer Music Series — Organ recital with David Action, 3-4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St.; 685-3549.
Speakers
SEPT. 19
REBOOT — With Chris Stefanick, 7 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $22. Tickets: petertherock.org.
Miscellaneous
SEPT. 27
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
