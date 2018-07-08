Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
Summer Music Series — The Living Organ, 3-4:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St.; 685-3549.
WEDNESDAY
Summer Concerts in The Glen — Woodshed Red, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.
FRIDAY
Jazz in the Garden — Barbara Ernst and Mistura Bela, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; 328-1125, gssepiscopal.org.
SATURDAY
Music on the Labyrinth — Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; tinyurl.com/y974rbpg.
JULY 18
Summer Concerts in The Glen — With Skean Dibh, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.
JULY 27
Jazz in the Garden — Grass it Up, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; 328-1125, gssepiscopal.org.
JULY 28
Summer Music Series — Organ recital with Derek Carden, 3-4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St.; 685-3549.
Music on the Labyrinth — All Those Who Wander, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; tinyurl.com/y974rbpg.
AUG. 1
Summer Concerts in The Glen — Joe and Katie Uveges, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.
AUG. 8
Summer Concerts in The Glen — Acme Bluegrass, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.
AUG. 10
Jazz in the Garden — Hennessy 6, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; 328-1125, gssepiscopal.org.
AUG. 10 AND 12
Summer Music Series — Dido and Aeneas, 7-9 p.m. Aug. 10, 3-5 p.m. Aug. 12, First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St.; 685-3549.
AUG. 11
Music on the Labyrinth — Summer Creek Bluegrass Band, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; tinyurl.com/y974rbpg.
AUG. 15
Summer Concerts in The Glen — The Beatidudes, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.
AUG. 18
Summer Music Series — Organ recital with David Action, 3-4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St.; 685-3549.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
The Jefferson Bible — 1-3 p.m., Colorado Technical University, 4435 N. Chestnut St., $35. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
JULY 24
The Written Bible Through History — 9:30-11:30 a.m., Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $35. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
Speakers
SEPT. 19
“REBOOT” — With Chris Stefanick, 7 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $22. Advance tickets: petertherock.org.
Miscellaneous
SEPT. 27
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
