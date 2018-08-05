Music/Stage/Art
SUNDAY
African Children’s Choir — 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 4925 Farmingdale Drive, free-will offering; 570-980; africanchildrenschoir.com.
WEDNESDAY
Summer Concerts in The Glen — Acme Bluegrass, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.
FRIDAY
Jazz in the Garden — Hennessy 6, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; 328-1125, gssepiscopal.org.
FRIDAY AND AUG. 12
Summer Music Series — Dido and Aeneas, 7-9 p.m. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Aug. 12, First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St.; 685-3549.
SATURDAY
Music on the Labyrinth — Summer Creek Bluegrass Band, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; tinyurl.com/y974rbpg.
AUG. 14-OCT. 6
Religious Fine Art Show — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, with artist reception 1-3 p.m. Oct. 6, The Abbey Monastery, 2851 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City. Free admission for art show, $10 for artist reception; Leslie Durham, 275-8631, theabbeycc.com.
AUG. 15
Summer Concerts in The Glen — The Beatidudes, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.
AUG. 18
Summer Music Series — Organ recital with David Action, 3-4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St.; 685-3549.
SEPT. 16
Benefit Concert and Hymn Sing — 3 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd. Nonperishable food items accepted to benefit Mercy Gate Food Pantry; 598-7013, sunriseumc.com.
NOV. 15
Comedian Michael Jr. — 7-10 p.m., Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd., $15 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yaacerdt.
Speakers
SEPT. 19
“REBOOT” — With Chris Stefanick, 7 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $22. Tickets: petertherock.org.
Miscellaneous
SEPT. 27
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
