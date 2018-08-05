fv-religioncal
Courtesy of Travis Dickinson blog
SUNDAY

African Children’s Choir — 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 4925 Farmingdale Drive, free-will offering; 570-980; africanchildrenschoir.com.

WEDNESDAY

Summer Concerts in The Glen — Acme Bluegrass, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.

FRIDAY

Jazz in the Garden — Hennessy 6, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; 328-1125, gssepiscopal.org.

FRIDAY AND AUG. 12

Summer Music Series — Dido and Aeneas, 7-9 p.m. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Aug. 12, First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St.; 685-3549.

SATURDAY

Music on the Labyrinth — Summer Creek Bluegrass Band, 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., free-will offering; tinyurl.com/y974rbpg.

AUG. 14-OCT. 6

Religious Fine Art Show — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, with artist reception 1-3 p.m. Oct. 6, The Abbey Monastery, 2851 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City. Free admission for art show, $10 for artist reception; Leslie Durham, 275-8631, theabbeycc.com.

AUG. 15

Summer Concerts in The Glen — The Beatidudes, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 473-1807.

AUG. 18

Summer Music Series — Organ recital with David Action, 3-4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St.; 685-3549.

SEPT. 16

Benefit Concert and Hymn Sing — 3 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd. Nonperishable food items accepted to benefit Mercy Gate Food Pantry; 598-7013, sunriseumc.com.

NOV. 15

Comedian Michael Jr. — 7-10 p.m., Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd., $15 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yaacerdt.

Speakers

SEPT. 19

“REBOOT” — With Chris Stefanick, 7 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $22. Tickets: petertherock.org.

Miscellaneous

SEPT. 27

Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.

Events are free unless noted.

