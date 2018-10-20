EVENTS
SATURDAY
Low-Cost Pet Wellness Clinic — Hosted by Harley’s Hope Foundation, 2-5 p.m., Bethesda Gardens, 55 Beacon Lite Road, Monument. Vaccinations $15 per pet, microchipping $10 per pet. Registration: 247-4400. Walk-ins accepted while supplies last.
SATURDAYS
Look What the Cat Brought In Kitty Love Cafe — With refreshments and felines to interact with, 1-4 p.m., 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Chihuahua and Small Dog Rescue — Dogs less than 15 pounds, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave. Check event calendar for changes: chihuahua-smalldogrescue.org.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs and cats, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, New Hope Rescue Adoption Center, 3109 N. Hancock Ave.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Bentley’s Pet Stuff, 13375 Voyager Parkway; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.
Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 3050 N. Powers Blvd.; 266-1224, wbars.org.
NEED HELP?
Harley’s Hope Foundation — Provides financial help for major vet care and behavior modification, access to Colorado pet care resources and information on preventive pet care and safety: harleys-hopefoundation.org, 495-6083.
LOOKING TO HELP?
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Foster homes needed. Supplies and medical care provided; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Look What the Cat Brought In — Volunteers for shelter tasks and fosters for kittens and cats, 2129 E. Boulder St.; 331-6852, lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
Robertson Rescue Ranch — Safe Haven for horses, donkey and mules, monetary and farm equipment donations accepted; robertson.rescue@yahoo.com.
Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue — Volunteers and fosters needed; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.
St. Paws — Money, gently used household goods, clothes, pet supplies and more accepted, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at St. Paws Thrift Store, 3275 E. Platte Ave. Vicki Doerfler, 597-3647.