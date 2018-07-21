ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Chihuahua and Small Dog Rescue — Dogs less than 15 pounds, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave. Check event calendar for changes: chihuahua-smalldogrescue.org.
Four Paws Rescue — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Wag N’ Wash, 1625 W. Uintah St.; 475-9274, wagnwash.com.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 1650 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Bentley’s Pet Stuff, 13375 Voyager Parkway; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.
Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 3050 N. Powers Blvd.; 266-1224, wbars.org.
EVENTS
THROUGH JULY 31
Round Up for Freedom Service Dogs — To benefit Freedom Service Dogs of America, Wash N’ Wag, 5830 Stetson Hills Blvd., 1625 W. Uintah St. and 1234 E. Woodmen Road. Round up to the nearest dollar at checkout; freedomservicedogs.org, wagnwash.com.
THURSDAY
Happy Tails Happy Hour — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 4-7 p.m., Bristol Brewing, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; hsppr.org/happyhour.
JULY 28
Dog and Cat Vaccination Clinic — 2-5 p.m., Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave. Canine parvovirus, distemper and rabies shot for dogs; FVRCP and rabies shot for cats, $5, plus $10 to benefit Harley’s Hope. Register: 955-3400, tinyurl.com/yanx8k37.
NEED HELP?
Harley’s Hope Foundation — Provides financial assistance for major veterinary care and behavior-modification services, access to a list of Colorado pet care resources and educational information on preventive pet care and safety: harleys-hopefoundation.org, 495-6083.
AVAILABLE
Adopt a Shelter Pet license plates — $80 one-time fee for new or replacement plates in addition to other taxes and fees, $25 renewal fee. Part of funds benefit the Pet Overpopulation Fund; colorado.gov.
LOOKING TO HELP?
Breeder Release Adoption Service — Donations of money, food, dog collars and harnesses accepted; breederadoptions.org.
Happy Cats Haven — Volunteer cleaners and adoption help needed as well as donations of Costco, grocery and office supply gift cards; gently used cat equipment; 362-4600, happycatshaven.org.
Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue — Volunteers and fosters needed; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.
Submit adoption fairs and pet events at least two weeks in advance: email carlotta.olson@gazette.com.
Little Dexter (1328220) is one smart Whippet! He is energetic and adorable, and he loves meeting new friends, especially children! He can already sit for treats and takes them very gently. Dexter is a great size for outdoor activities but not too big! Adoption is $250.
Who’s up for a round of Sushi (1373400)? This gorgeous gal is sweet and confident, and as a black cat, she’ll bring you some luck too! She’s happily playing with her kitty friends in our cat colony room, so she would love to find more kitty friends at your house. Adoption is $85.
Sweet Patty (1373472) is looking for a new home for her retirement! This 9-year-old cocker spaniel mix is curious and loving. She has limited vision, so she is looking for a calm family who can be patient with her until she learns the run of the house. Adoption is $100.
She’s Derby (1364684), and she can’t wait to find her new home with YOU! Derby loves being around her people all the time, and she can’t get enough attention. She even seems good with doggie friends. Derby would prefer to be the only cat in your life, however. Adoption is $50.