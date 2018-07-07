ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Four Paws Rescue — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Wag N’ Wash, 1625 W. Uintah St.; 475-9274, wagnwash.com.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 1650 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 3050 N. Powers Blvd.; 266-1224, wbars.org.
EVENTS
TUESDAY
Bleating Heart Night — To benefit Old Mutt Hut, 5-9 p.m,. Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 123; 287-0030.
WEDNESDAY
Essential Oils and Pets — 10-11 a.m., Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave., $1. Register: 955-3400, tinyurl.com/yanx8k37.
JULY 14
Pints for Paws Brewfest — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 4-7 p.m., patio next to Ted’s Montana Grill, 1653 Briargate Parkway, $25-$35. Advance tickets: tinyurl.com/ybh98jg3.
NEED HELP?
Harley’s Hope Foundation — Provides financial assistance for major veterinary care and behavior-modification services, access to a list of pet care resources and educational information on preventive pet care and safety: harleys-hopefoundation. org, 495-6083.
AVAILABLE
Safe Place for Pets — Finding homes for pets of terminally ill owners. For information on rehoming pets or to find available pets for adoption, call 359-0201, go to safeplacepets.org.
LOOKING TO HELP?
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Foster homes needed. Supplies and medical care provided; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Robertson Rescue Ranch — Safe haven for horses, donkey and mules, monetary and farm equipment donations accepted; robertson.rescue@yahoo.com.
St. Paws — Donations of money, gently used household goods, clothes, pet supplies, and more accepted, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at St. Paws Thrift Store, 3275 E. Platte Ave., to benefit organizations serving abandoned, neglected or abused animals; Vicki Doerfler, 597-3647.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Volunteers and foster homes needed, donations of Wal-Mart/Sam’s Club gift cards, cat litter, cat/kitten food and blankets being accepted; 213-1127, wbars.org.
WHAT TO DO IF?
If an animal bites you, your pet runs away, or you find a stray, call the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 473-1741. To list a lost or found pet, go to hsppr.org.
Submit adoption fairs and pet events at least two weeks in advance: email carlotta.olson@gazette.com.