EVENTS
SATURDAY
Dog Jog — To benefit National Mill Dog Rescue, 7:30-11 a.m., Cottonwood Creek Park, 3920 Dublin Blvd., $20-$35. Registration: milldogrescue.org/2018-dog-jog.
MONDAY
Brews Clues — To benefit Harley's Hope Foundation, 6-8 p.m., Smiling Toad Brewery, 1757 S. Eighth St.; tinyurl.com/yb2jxbt3.
AUG. 25
DOGust Adoption Event — With various rescue and shelters with dogs for adoption, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Bentley's Pet Stuff, 13375 Voyager Parkway and 5627 Barnes Road, Suite 100; petstuff.com.
Romp in the Park — Vendors, food trucks, live demonstrations, raffles and more, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., All Breed Rescue and Training, 410½ E. Fillmore St., free admission; 264-6460, romp@haveanicedog.org.
AUG. 26
Purr Me a Story — Children can read out loud to a cat, 1-3 p.m., Happy Cats Haven, 1412 S. 21st St., free; tinyurl.com/y962pvwa.
ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Chihuahua and Small Dog Rescue — Dogs less than 15 pounds, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave. Check event calendar for changes: chihuahua-smalldogrescue.org.
Happy Cats Haven — Kittens and cats, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, 1412 S. 21st St.; 362-4600, happycatshaven.org.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 1650 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Bentley’s Pet Stuff, 5627 Barnes Road; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.
Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m.Saturday , Petco, 3050 N. Powers Blvd.; 266-1224, wbars.org.
AVAILABLE
Adopt a Shelter Pet license plates — $80 one-time fee for new or replacement plates in addition to other taxes and fees, $25 renewal fee. Part of funds benefit the Pet Overpopulation Fund; colorado.gov.
LOOKING TO HELP?
Happy Cats Haven — Volunteer cleaners and adoption help needed as well as donations of Costco, grocery and office supply gift cards; gently used cat equipment; 362-4600, happycatshaven.org.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Volunteers and foster homes needed, donations of Wal-Mart/Sam’s Club gift cards, cat litter, cat/kitten food and blankets being accepted; 213-1127, wbars.org.
WHAT TO DO IF?
If an animal bites you, your pet runs away, or you find a stray, call the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 473-1741. To list a lost or found pet, go to hsppr.org.
—
