ADOPTION FAIRS 9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com. Colorado Greyhound Adoption — 1-3 p.m.Saturday
, Petco, 1820A W. Uintah St.; Jane Troyer, 633-2524. Happy Cats Haven — Kittens, noon-3 p.m. Sunday
, Pet Supplies Plus, 3630 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suite 130; tinyurl.com/y9u5ot3f. Happy Cats Haven — Kittens and cats, 3-6 p.m. Sunday
, 1412 S. 21st St.; 362-4600, happycatshaven.org. Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday
, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org. New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
, Petco, 1650 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; newhoperescue.homestead.com. Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org. Second Chance Animal Rescue Foundation — Dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
, Wag N’ Wash, 1234 E. Woodmen Road; secondchance-arf.petfinder.com. SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org. Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday
, Petco, 9835 Prominent Point; 495-4337, wbars.org. EVENTS SATURDAY Bark at Briargate — Trainers, groomers, more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Promenade Shops, 1885 Briargate Blvd., tinyurl.com/y7cjgu6t.
Who doesn’t love some sweet Caramel (1367989)? This sweet gal came in nursing some pups. Now that her babies are big enough for adoption, it’s mama’s turn! She is feisty and energetic, and she loves being with people. Also loves chewing on shoes! Adoption is $250.
Are you looking for a big, energetic boy who will love you forever? Shane (1375750) is ready to jump in the car and head to your house! He can be a little shy in new situations, but he warms up quickly and would love to go running or hiking with you today. Adoption is $200.
Sweet Skippy (1375507) is just looking for a cuddle partner and a best friend! Skippy tried to find himself a home by walking right in to someone’s house and trying to sleep in their bed. Unfortunately, they couldn’t keep this cuddly guy, but maybe YOU can! Adoption is $85.
One fabulous feline, coming right up! Peppo (1375544) just came from a life on the streets, but he’s ready to hang up his gypsy hat and curl up on your couches. This handsome boy is sweet and fluffy, and you will love living life with him by your side. Adoption is $85!