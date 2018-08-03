ADOPTION FAIRS 9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com. Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday
, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org. Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org. SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org. Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday
, Petco, 3050 N. Powers Blvd.; 266-1224, wbars.org. EVENTS SUNDAY Happy Tails Happy Hour — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 6-9 p.m., Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; hsppr.org/happyhour. WEDNESDAY Old Mutt Hut Fundraiser — 4-8 p.m., Panera Bread, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; theoldmutthut.org. AUG. 11 Bark at Briargate — Trainers, groomers, vendors and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/y7cjgu6t. Barkin’ in the Creek — To benefit Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue, an informative day about dogs with music, beer and food, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Cripple Creek City Park, 128 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek; tinyurl.com/y7gtw5k6. Happy Tails Happy Hour — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 3-6 p.m., Peaks n Pines Brewing Co., 4005 Tutt Blvd.; hsppr.org/happyhour. AUG. 18 Dog Jog — To benefit National Mill Dog Rescue, 7:30-11 a.m., Cottonwood Creek Park, 3920 Dublin Blvd., $20-$35. Registration: milldogrescue.org/2018-dog-jog. NEED HELP? Harley’s Hope Foundation — Provides financial assistance for major veterinary care and behavior-modification services, access to a list of Colorado pet care resources and educational information on preventive pet care and safety: harleys-hopefoundation.org, 495-6083. AVAILABLE Safe Place for Pets — Finding homes for pets of terminally ill owners. For information on rehoming pets or to find available pets for adoption, call 359-0201, go to safeplacepets.org. LOOKING TO HELP? 9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Foster homes needed. Supplies and medical care provided; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com. Robertson Rescue Ranch — Safe haven for horses, donkey and mules, monetary and farm equipment donations accepted; robertson.rescue@yahoo.com. St. Paws — Donations of money, gently used household goods, clothes, pet supplies and more accepted, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at St. Paws Thrift Store, 3275 E. Platte Ave., to benefit organizations serving abandoned, neglected or abused animals; Vicki Doerfler, 597-3647. Submit adoption fairs and pet events at least two weeks in advance: email carlotta.olson@gazette.com.
If you want a dog who will be by your side for the rest of your days, come visit with Melanie (1372702). The 2-year-old Melanie can be pretty shy when you meet her, but she is warming up more every day, and our volunteers are in love with this gentle beauty. Adoption is $100.
Carina (1312714) is so excited to meet you. Actually, she’s pretty excited in general. She loves sitting in laps and getting cuddles, but she also loves going for walks and smelling everything she can. She really likes hanging out with other small dogs. Adoption is $100.
Adorable Alvin (1375358) wants to join your band of chipmunks today. This 6-month-old is friendly and frisky, and he would love to grow up with your family. He might sing a little and be goofy at times, but he’s the best friend you could ask for. Adoption is $150.
If having one black cat means you’re lucky, then two must mean all the luck in the world. Felix (1365521) and Oscar (1365530) are two shy brothers. They are sweet and cuddly, and they are looking for a quiet, loving family to help bring them out of their shells. Adoption is FREE.