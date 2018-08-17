EVENTS SATURDAY Dog Jog — To benefit National Mill Dog Rescue, 7:30-11 a.m., Cottonwood Creek Park, 3920 Dublin Blvd., $20-$35. Registration: milldogrescue.org/2018-dog-jog. MONDAY Brews Clues — To benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 6-8 p.m., Smiling Toad Brewery, 1757 S. Eighth St.; tinyurl.com/yb2jxbt3. AUG. 25 DOGust Adoption Event — With various rescue and shelters with dogs for adoption, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Bentley’s Pet Stuff, 13375 Voyager Parkway and 5627 Barnes Road, Suite 100; petstuff.com. Romp in the Park — Vendors, food trucks, live demonstrations, raffles and more, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., All Breed Rescue and Training, 410½ E. Fillmore St., free admission; 264-6460, romp@haveanicedog.org. AUG. 26 Purr Me a Story — Children can read out loud to a cat, 1-3 p.m., Happy Cats Haven, 1412 S. 21st St., free; tinyurl.com/y962pvwa. ADOPTION FAIRS 9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com. Chihuahua and Small Dog Rescue — Dogs less than 15 pounds, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave. Check event calendar for changes: chihuahua-smalldogrescue.org. Happy Cats Haven — Kittens and cats, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, 1412 S. 21st St.; 362-4600, happycatshaven.org. Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org. New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 1650 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; newhoperescue.homestead.com. Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Bentley’s Pet Stuff, 5627 Barnes Road; rockymountaincockerrescue.org. Saint Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org. SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org. Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m.Saturday , Petco, 3050 N. Powers Blvd.; 266-1224, wbars.org. AVAILABLE Adopt a Shelter Pet license plates — $80 one-time fee for new or replacement plates in addition to other taxes and fees, $25 renewal fee. Part of funds benefit the Pet Overpopulation Fund; colorado.gov. LOOKING TO HELP? Happy Cats Haven — Volunteer cleaners and adoption help needed as well as donations of Costco, grocery and office supply gift cards; gently used cat equipment; 362-4600, happycatshaven.org. Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Volunteers and foster homes needed, donations of Wal-Mart/Sam’s Club gift cards, cat litter, cat/kitten food and blankets being accepted; 213-1127, wbars.org. WHAT TO DO IF? If an animal bites you, your pet runs away, or you find a stray, call the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 473-1741. To list a lost or found pet, go to hsppr.org. Submit adoption fairs and pet events at least two weeks in advance: email carlotta.olson@gazette.com.
MARGOT
Sweet little Margot (1372698) is looking for a quiet, calm home for her retirement. This beauty might never play host at your parties, but when the house is quiet, she will be on your lap and purring. She will make you her whole world! Adoption is FREE!
BESSY
She might be as big as a cow, but Bessy (1375760) couldn’t be cuter! This 70-pound baby is sweet and shy, and she would love a quiet, loving home with a big backyard to help her come out of her shell. Could you be what our gentle giant has been waiting for? Adoption is $250.
MAXWELL
Need a handsome black mini-panther in your home? Maxwell (1376443) is ready to go home with YOU! This boy might need a good introduction period with other cats, but he enjoys gentle attention and will take charge of your household.
TUCKER
Meet Tucker (1376551), or The Tuckster as we like to call him. This handsome boy is friendly and social, and he has lived with cats, dogs and teenagers. He’s been a little shy since coming to HSPPR, but he’s warming up and is already feeling like his old self again.