ALMANAC
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Hiking
ONGOING
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet north main parking lot.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Active Adult Series: Black Forest Regional Park Hike, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, $4.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Wildflower Walks, 9-11 a.m. Wednesday and July 25, Visitor Center.
• Photo Walk, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Limekiln Trailhead.
• Family Mystery Hike, 10 a.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 and older; 748-3253.
• Wildflower Walks, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 1.
Nature
ONGOING
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Little Wonders: A Rocky Life, for ages 2 and 3, 9-10:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, $3.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 and older; 748-3253.
• Fossil Demonstration Excavation Site, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, through Aug. 29.
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Nature Crafts, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
• Animal Tracks, 7 p.m. Saturday, Camp Site No. 19
Rocky Mountain Conservancy Rocky Mountain National Park Nature Bus Tours — Call or go online for information: 970-586-3262, rmconservancy.org.
Running
ONGOING
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and Register: pprrun.org.
• Barr Trail Mountain Race, 7 a.m. Sunday, Barr Trail.
SATURDAY
Run, Walk, Thrive 5K — To benefit Family Life Services, 9-11 a.m., 1880 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: flscs.org/events.
Volunteering
ONGOING
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center at The Mark Reyner Stables — Help special- needs people during equine-assisted therapy; 634-4173, cstrc.org.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, groundskeeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Send information at least two weeks in advance: Email listings@gazette.com.