ALMANAC

Climbing

UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.

Hiking

ONGOING

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.

• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet north main parking lot.

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.

• Active Adult Series: Black Forest Regional Park Hike, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, $4.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 576-2016.

• Wildflower Walks, 9-11 a.m. Wednesday and July 25, Visitor Center.

• Photo Walk, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Limekiln Trailhead.

• Family Mystery Hike, 10 a.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 and older; 748-3253.

• Wildflower Walks, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 1.

Nature

ONGOING

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.

• Little Wonders: A Rocky Life, for ages 2 and 3, 9-10:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, $3.

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 and older; 748-3253.

• Fossil Demonstration Excavation Site, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, through Aug. 29.

Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 576-2016.

• Nature Crafts, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.

• Animal Tracks, 7 p.m. Saturday, Camp Site No. 19

Rocky Mountain Conservancy Rocky Mountain National Park Nature Bus Tours — Call or go online for information: 970-586-3262, rmconservancy.org.

Running

ONGOING

Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.

Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.

Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.

Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and Register: pprrun.org.

• Barr Trail Mountain Race, 7 a.m. Sunday, Barr Trail.

SATURDAY

Run, Walk, Thrive 5K — To benefit Family Life Services, 9-11 a.m., 1880 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: flscs.org/events.

Volunteering

ONGOING

Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.

Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center at The Mark Reyner Stables — Help special- needs people during equine-assisted therapy; 634-4173, cstrc.org.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, groundskeeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Send information at least two weeks in advance: Email listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant