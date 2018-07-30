ALMANAC
Cycling
ONGOING
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Hiking
ONGOING
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Yoga Hikes, 9-10:30 a.m. Mondays, through Sept. 3.
Nature
ONGOINGFountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Nature Adventures: Mysterious Muskrats, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday and Saturday.
• Cattail Kids II Nature Camp, for children entering grades 1-5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 6-10, $140.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
Running
ONGOING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along midland trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and Register: pprrun.org.
• Nielson Two Mile Challenge, 8 a.m. Saturday, North Monument Valley Park.
• Run for Rwanda, 8 a.m. Saturday, Cottonwood Creek Park.
• The Stumpy Stampede, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Elbert.
SATURDAY
Sertoma HEARS 5K — To fund hearing aids for those who cannot afford them, 8:30 a.m., Bear Creek Park East, $15-$30, free for ages 11 and younger. Registration: h5ke.org. Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 805 N. 30th St. Register: 219-0104 gardenofgods.com.
Volunteering
ONGOING
Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center at The Mark Reyner Stables — Help special needs people during equine-assisted therapy; 634-4173, cstrc.org.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
