Helping Hands
Contact about opportunities.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• El Paso County Parks — 520-6996.
• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Meals on Wheels, Tri-Lakes area — Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.
• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@ partnersinhousing.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/ volunteer.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.
• PILLAR, Institute for Lifelong Learning — 633-4991.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.