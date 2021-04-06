helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Helping Hands

Contact about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• El Paso County Parks — 520-6996.

• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

• Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

• Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Meals on Wheels, Tri-Lakes area — Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@ partnersinhousing.org.

• PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

• Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/ volunteer.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.

• PILLAR, Institute for Lifelong Learning — 633-4991.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments