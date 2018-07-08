July
Palisade Peaches Fundraiser — To benefit PILLAR, order deadline is Aug. 6; pillarinstitute.org/palisade-peaches.
Bleating Heart Night — 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, to benefit Old Mutt Hut, Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 123; 287-0030.
No Child is Illegal: Benefit to Reunite Families — 6-11:30 p.m. Friday, to benefit Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St.; tinyurl.com/ya9s3f5d.
Christmas in July Sale — 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Assistance League of Colorado Springs, Bargain Box Thrift Store, 405 S. Nevada Ave.; tinyurl.com/y8vxc3o5.
Run, Walk, Thrive 5K — 9-11 a.m. Saturday, to benefit Family Life Services, 1880 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: flscs.org/events.
Estate Sale — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Family Life Services, 1880 S. Cascade Ave.; flscs.org/events.
Pints for Paws Brewfest — 4-7 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 4-7 p.m., patio next to Ted’s Montana Grill, 1653 Briargate Parkway. Advance tickets: tinyurl.com/ybh98jg3.
FOX Garden Tour — “Just Dig it! DIY Gardening” — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and July 15, to benefit Friends of Extension, local gardens. Advance tickets: extensionfriends.org.
Marigreen Pines Estate Tour — Saturday and July 15, to benefit the Ute Pass Historical Society, Cascade. Advance tickets: 686-7512, utepasshistoricalsociety.org.
Love Your Libraries Fiesta Fundraiser — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 15, to benefit Rampart Library District, 11, Woodland Country Lodge, 723 W. U.S. 24, Woodland Park. Advance tickets: 687-9281.
100+Women Who Care — 5:30-6:45 p.m. July 18, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; tinyurl.com/yd8stez9.
Off the Street Breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. July 19, to benefit Urban Peak, under the Colorado Avenue Bridge, 218 W. Colorado Ave. Reservations: urbanpeak.org.
Night at the Playground — 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 19, to benefit Early Connections Learning Center, Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St. Reservations: earlyconnections.org.
Falcon 5K and Kid Dash — 8 a.m.-noon July 21, to benefit Gold Star Family Charity, Rock Solid Chiropractic, 11605 Meridian Market View, Falcon. Registration: atpr4rocksolid@gmail.com.
ADA Celebration Luncheon — Celebrating Veterans with Disabilities — 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. July 26, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybnn69o3.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes — 6-9:30 p.m. July 26 and Aug. 30, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: 633-9925, cmzoo.org/tails.
Friends of Mueller State Park Fine Art Show and Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 28 and 29, Mueller State Park Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366, friendsofmuellersp.com.
Ranch Horse Round Up — Healing Our Military — July 28 and 29, to benefit Home Front Cares, YMCA/Camp Shady Brook and Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center, Kit Carson Riding Club, 6775 Cowpoke Road; nvrha.org.
CPCD/Head Start’s Hops on the Bus — 5-7:30 p.m. July 31, Local Relic at The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St. Reservations required by July 24: tinyurl.com/y8833lzm.
August
Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Aug. 3, to benefit Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: ja-soco.org.
Partners in Housing Built to Last — 7:15-9 p.m. Aug. 4, to benefit Partners in Housing, 455 Gold Pass Heights. Advance tickets: tinyurl.com/ybxvgfgq.
Cowboy Cup Charity Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. Aug. 10, to benefit Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybgwz7kb.
Golf Classic — 9 a.m. Aug. 13, to benefit Feeding Colorado and Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Touchstone Energy, Perry Park Country Club, Larkspur. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8669dj6.
An Enchanted Weekend — Aug. 16-18, to benefit Discover Goodwill, Garden of the Gods Club , 3320 Mesa Road and Kissing Camels Golf Course, 4450 Kissing Camels Drive. Registration: discovermygoodwill.org.
Accolades Business Leader of the Year Award Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $55-$75. Registration required by Aug. 15: tinyurl.com/y7l62sy2.
Benefit Show and Concert — 6-10 p.m. Aug. 23, to benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance, Hillside Gardens and Events Center, 1006 S. Institute Ave.; msasoco.org.
Rockin’ the 60s — 5:30-10 p.m. Aug. 25, to benefit Silver Key, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: Laurie, 884-2318, silverkey.org.
September
Signature Chefs Auction — 6 p.m. Sept. 13, to benefit March of Dimes, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 7:30 a.m. Sept. 15, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
Glitter into Gold — 6-10 p.m. Sept. 15, to benefit Wrestle Like a Girl, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: 581-7112, wrestlelikeagirl.org.
Groovin’ in September — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit REACH Pikes Peak, Mining Exchange Grand Ballroom, 8 S. Nevada Ave.; facebook.com/reachpikespeakco.
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 27, To benefit Life Network, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
October
Southern Colorado Conservation Awards — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 3, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y8qczovs.
Big Night Out — 6 p.m. Oct. 18, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: biglittlecolorado.org.
November
Honoring the Brave Breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. Nov. 16, o benefit Peak Military Care Network, The Broadmoor International Center, 1 Lake Ave.; 577-9016, anurmi@pmcn.org.Email event details to carlotta.olson@gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.