July
Round Up for Freedom Service Dogs — Through Tuesday, to Freedom Service Dogs of America, Wash N’ Wag, 5830 Stetson Hills Blvd., 1625 W. Uintah St. and 1234 E. Woodmen Road; freedomservicedogs.org, wagnwash.com.
Buy a Burger, Help a Hero — Through Tuesday, to benefit Homes for our Troops, Bubba’s 33, 5807 Constitution Ave.; 576-1223, bubbas33.com.
Palisade Peaches Fundraiser — To benefit PILLAR, order deadline is Aug. 3; pillarinstitute.org/palisade-peaches.
Peachy Party Fundraiser — Order Palisade peaches through Aug. 7, to benefit the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild; tinyurl.com/lwhg8tk.
Friends of Mueller State Park Fine Art Show and Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Mueller State Park Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366, friendsofmuellersp.com.
Ranch Horse Round Up — Healing Our Military — Sunday, to benefit Home Front Cares, YMCA/Camp Shady Brook and Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center, Kit Carson Riding Club, 6775 Cowpoke Road; nvrha.org.
August
Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Friday, to benefit Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Register: ja-soco.org.
Shrimp Boil — 5:30 p.m. Friday, to benefit Cheyenne Village, Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Tickets: 572-7488, cheyennevillage.org.
Cowboy Ball — 5:30 p.m. Friday, to benefit the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive. Reservations: tinyurl.com/jonha5y.
Sertoma HEARS 5K — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, to fund hearing aids for those who cannot afford them, 8:30 a.m., Bear Creek Park East. Register: h5ke.org.
Partners in Housing Built to Last — 7:15-9 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Partners in Housing, 455 Gold Pass Heights. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ybxvgfgq.
Tri-Lakes Cruisers Car Show — 10 a.m.-3 p.m Aug. 5, to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, downtown Monument; tl-cruisers.com.
Happy Tails Happy Hour — 6-9 p.m. Aug. 5, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; hsppr.org/happyhour.
Old Mutt Hut Fundraiser — 4-8 p.m. Aug. 8, Panera Bread, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; theoldmutthut.org.
The Salvation Army Family Block Party — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 9, 908 Yuma St.; 636-3891.
Cowboy Cup Charity Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. Aug. 10, to benefit Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Register: tinyurl.com/ybgwz7kb.
Colorado Springs Native American Intertribal Powwow — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 11, to benefit One Nation Walking Together, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road; coloradospringspowwow.org.
Barkin’ in the Creek — 10 a.m.-6 p.m Aug. 11, to benefit Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue, and informative day about dogs with music, beer and food, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Cripple Creek City Park, 128 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek; tinyurl.com/y7gtw5k6.
Happy Tails Happy Hour — 3-6 p.m. Aug. 11, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Peaks n Pines Brewing Co., 4005 Tutt Blvd.; hsppr.org/happyhour.
The Butte Summer Cabaret — 6 p.m. Aug. 12, to benefit The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek. Tickets: 689-6402, buttetheater.com.
Golf Classic — 9 a.m. Aug. 13, to benefit Feeding Colorado and Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Touchstone Energy, Perry Park Country Club, Larkspur. Register: tinyurl.com/y8669dj6.
Patriot Golf Tournament — Noon Aug. 13, to benefit El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation and other local charities, Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Course, Blue Course. Register: gleneaglepatriotgolf.com.
An Enchanted Weekend — Aug. 16-18, to benefit Discover Goodwill, Garden of the Gods Club, 3320 Mesa Road, and Kissing Camels Golf Course, 4450 Kissing Camels Drive. Register: discovermygoodwill.org.
Dog Jog — 7:30-11 a.m. Aug. 18, to benefit National Mill Dog Rescue, 7:30-11 a.m., Cottonwood Creek Park, 3920 Dublin Blvd. Registration: milldogrescue.org/2018-dog-jog.