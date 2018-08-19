August
Manitou Springs Street Breakfast — 7:30-10 a.m. Sunday, to benefit the Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Crystal Park Volunteer Fire Departments, 929 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; pikespeakmarathon.org.
Brews Clues — 6-8 p.m. Monday, to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, Smiling Toad Brewery, 1757 S. Eighth St.; tinyurl.com/yb2jxbt3.
DuMyon Martial Arts Celebration and Fundraiser — 5:30 p.m., 5 p.m. VIP, Thursday, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Advance tickets: stargazerstheatre.com; VIP tickets: dumyonmartialarts.org/events.
Benefit Show and Concert — 6-10 p.m. Thursday, to benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance, Hillside Gardens and Events Center, 1006 S. Institute Ave.; msasoco.org.
Ice Cream Social — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave.; mcallisterhouse.org.
Miracles in Motion — 5-10 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail. Tickets: pptrc.org/miraclesinmotion.
Wine Festival — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Colorado Springs Dance Theatre, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1832 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8sbsc7y.
Rockin’ the ‘60s — 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Silver Key, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: Laurie, 884-2318, silverkey.org.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes — 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 30, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: 633-9925, cmzoo.org/tails.
September
Flight Lite — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, to benefit Rotary Club of Colorado Springs, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yakt9fo8.
Spencer Miller Tribute Roping Event — Sept. 7 and 8, to benefit Latigo, 13710 Hallelujah Trail, Elbert; atlatigo.com/foundation.
Evergreen Cemetery Walking Tour — 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 8, to benefit Evergreen Heritage, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway; evergreencemeterysociety.com.
Night of White Lights — 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 8, to benefit Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, location revealed night of event. Tickets: csysa.yapsody.com.
FAC Gala — 5:30 p.m.-midnight Sept. 8, to benefit the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Reservations required by Aug. 31: csfineartscenter.org.
Strides for Epilepsy 5K — 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 9, to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado, Memorial Park, 280 S. Union Blvd. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya3fyh9s.
Signature Chefs Auction — 6 p.m. Sept. 13, to benefit March of Dimes, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 7:30 a.m. Sept. 15, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
Pawtoberfest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street at Rio Grande Street; pawtoberfest.org.
Glitter into Gold — 6-10 p.m. Sept. 15, to benefit Wrestle Like a Girl, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: 581-7112, wrestlelikeagirl.org.
TESSA Gala — Sept. 15, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Advance tickets: tessacs.org.
Golden Boot Gala — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21, to benefit The Home Front Cares, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: thehomefrontcares.org.
Groovin’ in September — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22, benefit REACH Pikes Peak, Mining Exchange, 8 S. Nevada Ave.; facebook.com/reachpikespeakco.