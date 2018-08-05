August
Peachy Party Fundraiser — Order Palisade peaches through Tuesday to benefit the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild; tinyurl.com/lwhg8tk.
Tri-Lakes Cruisers Car Show — 10 a.m.-3 p.m Sunday, to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, downtown Monument; tl-cruisers.com.
Happy Tails Happy Hour — 6-9 p.m. Sunday, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; hsppr.org/happyhour.
Old Mutt Hut Fundraiser — 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Panera Bread, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; theoldmutthut.org.
Salvation Army Family Block Party — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, 908 Yuma St.; 636-3891.
Cowboy Cup Charity Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. Friday, to benefit Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybgwz7kb.
Colorado Springs Native American Intertribal Powwow — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, to benefit One Nation Walking Together, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road; coloradospringspowwow.org.
Barkin’ in the Creek — 10 a.m.-6 p.m Saturday, to benefit Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue, an informative day about dogs with music, beer and food, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Cripple Creek City Park, 128 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek; tinyurl.com/y7gtw5k6.
Happy Tails Happy Hour — 3-6 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Peaks n Pines Brewing Co., 4005 Tutt Blvd.; hsppr.org/happyhour.
The Butte Summer Cabaret — 6 p.m. Aug. 12, to benefit The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek. Tickets: 689-6402, buttetheater.com.
Golf Classic — 9 a.m. Aug. 13, to benefit Feeding Colorado and Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Touchstone Energy, Perry Park Country Club, Larkspur. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8669dj6.
Patriot Golf Tournament — Noon Aug. 13, to benefit the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation and other local charities, Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Course, Blue Course. Registration: gleneaglepatriotgolf.com.
An Enchanted Weekend — Aug. 16-18, to benefit Discover Goodwill, Garden of the Gods Club, 3320 Mesa Road, and Kissing Camels Golf Course, 4450 Kissing Camels Drive. Registration: discovermygoodwill.org.
Dog Jog — 7:30-11 a.m. Aug. 18, to benefit National Mill Dog Rescue, 7:30-11 a.m., Cottonwood Creek Park, 3920 Dublin Blvd. Registration: milldogrescue.org/2018-dog-jog.
Mountain View Walk — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 18, to benefit JDRF, Mountain View Adventure Park, Cripple Creek; Monica, 351-6284, tinyurl.com/y92gj5ww.