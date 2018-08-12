August
The Butte Summer Cabaret — 6 p.m. Sunday, to benefit The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek. Tickets: 689-6402, buttetheater.com.
Golf Classic — 9 a.m. Monday, to benefit Feeding Colorado and Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Touchstone Energy, Perry Park Country Club, Larkspur. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8669dj6.
Patriot Golf Tournament — Noon Monday, to benefit the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office foundation and other local charities, Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Course, Blue Course. Registration: gleneaglepatriotgolf.com.
Chick-Fil-A Fundraiser — Tuesday, to benefit Special Olympics, all Colorado Springs Chick-Fil-A restaurant locations; chick-fil-a.com.
An Enchanted Weekend — Thursday-Saturday, to benefit Discover Goodwill, Garden of the Gods Club , 3320 Mesa Road and Kissing Camels Golf Course, 4450 Kissing Camels Drive. Registration: discovermygoodwill.org.
Classic Golf Tournament — 6:30 a.m. Friday, to benefit TESSA, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: April Hackney or Robert Nieves, 597-1795.
Hazel Miller Band — 8 p.m. Friday, to benefit Ella Mae Bransom Sickle Cell Association, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
Dog Jog — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, to benefit National Mill Dog Rescue, Cottonwood Creek Park, 3920 Dublin Blvd. Registration: milldogrescue.org/2018-dog-jog.
Mountain View Walk — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, to benefit JDRF, Mountain View Adventure Park, Cripple Creek; Monica, 351-6284, tinyurl.com/y92gj5ww.
Ride for the Branch Ranch Rodeo — 6 p.m. Saturday, to benefit WRCA Foundation’s Crisis, Wildfire & Scholarship Funds, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Advance tickets: rideforthebrandranchrodeo.com.
Shine a Light on Lung Cancer — 7:30-11 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Lung Cancer Alliance, Frankies Bar and Grill, 945 N. Powers Blvd.; tinyurl.com/ycbqbbgk.
Accolades Business Leader of the Year Award Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $55-$75. Registration required by Wednesday: tinyurl.com/y7l62sy2.
Manitou Springs Street Breakfast — 7:30-10 a.m. Aug. 19, to benefit the Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Crystal Park Volunteer Fire Departments, 929 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; pikespeakmarathon.org.
DuMyon Martial Arts Celebration and Fundraiser — 5:30 p.m., 5 p.m. VIP, Aug. 23, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Advance tickets: stargazerstheatre.com; VIP tickets: dumyonmartialarts.org/events.
Benefit Show and Concert — 6-10 p.m. Aug. 23, to benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance, Hillside Gardens and Events Center, 1006 S. Institute Ave.; msasoco.org.
Ice Cream Social — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 25, to benefit the McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave.; mcallisterhouse.org.
Miracles in Motion — 5-10 p.m. Aug. 25, to benefit Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center, Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, 13710 Halleluiah Trail. Tickets: pptrc.org/miraclesinmotion.
Wine Festival — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 25, to benefit Colorado Springs Dance Theatre, 1832 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8sbsc7y.
Rockin’ the ‘60s — 5:30-10 p.m. Aug. 25, to benefit Silver Key, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: Laurie, 884-2318, silverkey.org.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes — 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 30, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: 633-9925, cmzoo.org/tails.
September
Spencer Miller Tribute Roping Event — Sept. 7 and 8, to benefit Latigo, 13710 Hallelujah Trail, Elbert; atlatigo.com/foundation.
Night of White Lights — 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 8, to benefit Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, location revealed night of event. Tickets: csysa.yapsody.com.
FAC Gala — 5:30 p.m.-midnight Sept. 8, to benefit Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Reservations required by Aug. 31: csfineartscenter.org.
Strides for Epilepsy 5K — 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 9, to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado, Memorial Park, 280 S. Union Blvd. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya3fyh9s.
Signature Chefs Auction — 6 p.m. Sept. 13, to benefit March of Dimes, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 7:30 a.m. Sept. 15, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
Glitter into Gold — 6-10 p.m. Sept. 15, to benefit Wrestle Like a Girl, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: 581-7112, wrestlelikeagirl.org.
Golden Boot Gala — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21, to benefit The Home Front Cares, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: thehomefrontcares.org.
Groovin’ in September — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit REACH Pikes Peak, Mining Exchange Grand Ballroom, 8 S. Nevada Ave.; facebook.com/reachpikespeakco.
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 27, to benefit Life Network, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
October
Ally Up! 2018 Breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. Oct. 3, to benefit Inside Out Youth Services, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y728v3bl.
Southern Colorado Conservation Awards — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 3, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y8qczovs.
100+Women Who Care — 5:30-6:45 p.m. Oct. 17, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; tinyurl.com/yd8stez9.
Big Night Out — 6 p.m. Oct. 18, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: biglittlecolorado.org.
November
Honoring the Brave Breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. Nov. 16, to benefit Peak Military Care Network, The Broadmoor International Center, 1 Lake Ave.; 577-9016, anurmi@pmcn.org.
