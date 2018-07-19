go-music

MUSIC

THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Paint the Town Blue Series — Austin Young Band, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park

Flying Horse Summer Concert — Burnt Lips, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Gemini Syndrome — With Code Red Riot, The Endless Line, Fall From Silence, Myth of Creation, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

ShortLeash — With Remain & Sustan, Morose, Shroud, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

Summer Madness Showcase — With Wicked Pimpz, Apock, Juliet, Nathan Fickas, Jahsue, MDA WG Biodiesel, Nina Nine, Thygh6st, Addicted Kids, Petrol, Visious Villianz, Marshmallow, Citus, 9 p.m., Peak 31

FRIDAY

First & Main Summer Concert Series — SuCh, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Martini Shot, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado

Knock Blockers Band — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing Co.

Randy Hansen — Jimi Hendrix Revolution, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Jake Loggins — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Starving Artist Showcase — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Austin Young — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Lynn Tredeau, Rachel LaFond & Adam Andrews — 6 p.m., Graner Music

Kalfou — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Cass Clayton Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Westside Rhythm Kings — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Run with Scissors — 9 p.m., Peak 31

SUNDAY

High Country Brass — 3 p.m., Temple Beit Torah

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Citizen — With Oso Oso, Teenage Wrist, Queen of Jeans, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Metalachi — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Musical Mondays in Monument Valley Park — Tribe, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

TUESDAY

Tunes on Tuesday — With Celtic Mountain Band, 1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Senior Center

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — The Mitguards, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs

Light the Torch — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

WEDNESDAY

New Years Day — With Beyond Forgiveness, Sabbatar, Seven Days Lost, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — Mississippi Mudders, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Balances Rock, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Har Mar Superstar — With Nighlove, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Concerts in the Park — With Inman Brothers, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument

JULY 26

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — The Inman Brothers Band, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

JULY 27

First & Main Summer Concert Series — Indigo Way, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series — HeresToFightin, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Dotsero, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado

Brian Grace Band — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Restaurant and Bar at Shining Mountain Golf Course, Woodland Park

Jazz in the Garden — Grass it Up, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Black Rose Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Dawn & Hawkes, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

Liquid Assasin Koba Tour — With Articulate Tongues, Deeboi Troy, Der, Sinna Boys, Crackhouse, Danile Goodin, Solo Ent, You$less, Phinix, 7 p.m., Peak 31

The Verdict — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Blue Moll — 8 p.m., Bar-K

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

JULY 28

Summer Music Series — Organ recital with Derek Carden, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church

Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant

Music on the Labyrinth — All Those Who Wander, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church

Petty Hearts — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Last Supper — With 11th Hour, Destruction of Eros and the Dub Project, 9 p.m., Peak 31

Rough Age — 9 p.m., Bar-K

JULY 29

Archtop Eddy — 11:30 a.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant

Shivers Concert —An Evening of Inspirational Song” — With Harmione Martin and local talents, 4 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Fit for a King — With Like Moths to Flames, Currents, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

JULY 30

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Tenderfoot Bluegrass, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs

SeeYouSpaceCowboy — With Ourfather, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

JULY 31

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Michael Reese, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs

Shaman’s Harvest — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

AUG. 1

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park

Summer Concerts in the Glen — Joe and Katie Uveges, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Rick Blessing and Trip Ziegler, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Franklin and Friends — 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Mephiskapheles — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument

AUG. 2

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Flying Horse Summer Concert — Slopeside, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Tap Traders

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant