MUSIC
THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Paint the Town Blue Series — Austin Young Band, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Flying Horse Summer Concert — Burnt Lips, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Gemini Syndrome — With Code Red Riot, The Endless Line, Fall From Silence, Myth of Creation, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
ShortLeash — With Remain & Sustan, Morose, Shroud, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
Summer Madness Showcase — With Wicked Pimpz, Apock, Juliet, Nathan Fickas, Jahsue, MDA WG Biodiesel, Nina Nine, Thygh6st, Addicted Kids, Petrol, Visious Villianz, Marshmallow, Citus, 9 p.m., Peak 31
FRIDAY
First & Main Summer Concert Series — SuCh, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Martini Shot, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado
Knock Blockers Band — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing Co.
Randy Hansen — Jimi Hendrix Revolution, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Jake Loggins — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Starving Artist Showcase — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Austin Young — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Lynn Tredeau, Rachel LaFond & Adam Andrews — 6 p.m., Graner Music
Kalfou — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Cass Clayton Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Westside Rhythm Kings — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Run with Scissors — 9 p.m., Peak 31
SUNDAY
High Country Brass — 3 p.m., Temple Beit Torah
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Citizen — With Oso Oso, Teenage Wrist, Queen of Jeans, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Metalachi — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Musical Mondays in Monument Valley Park — Tribe, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
TUESDAY
Tunes on Tuesday — With Celtic Mountain Band, 1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Senior Center
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — The Mitguards, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs
Light the Torch — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
WEDNESDAY
New Years Day — With Beyond Forgiveness, Sabbatar, Seven Days Lost, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — Mississippi Mudders, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Balances Rock, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Har Mar Superstar — With Nighlove, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Concerts in the Park — With Inman Brothers, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument
JULY 26
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — The Inman Brothers Band, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
JULY 27
First & Main Summer Concert Series — Indigo Way, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series — HeresToFightin, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Dotsero, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado
Brian Grace Band — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Restaurant and Bar at Shining Mountain Golf Course, Woodland Park
Jazz in the Garden — Grass it Up, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Black Rose Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Dawn & Hawkes, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
Liquid Assasin Koba Tour — With Articulate Tongues, Deeboi Troy, Der, Sinna Boys, Crackhouse, Danile Goodin, Solo Ent, You$less, Phinix, 7 p.m., Peak 31
The Verdict — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Blue Moll — 8 p.m., Bar-K
40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
JULY 28
Summer Music Series — Organ recital with Derek Carden, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church
Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant
Music on the Labyrinth — All Those Who Wander, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church
Petty Hearts — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Last Supper — With 11th Hour, Destruction of Eros and the Dub Project, 9 p.m., Peak 31
Rough Age — 9 p.m., Bar-K
JULY 29
Archtop Eddy — 11:30 a.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant
Shivers Concert — “An Evening of Inspirational Song” — With Harmione Martin and local talents, 4 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Fit for a King — With Like Moths to Flames, Currents, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
JULY 30
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Tenderfoot Bluegrass, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs
SeeYouSpaceCowboy — With Ourfather, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
JULY 31
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Michael Reese, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs
Shaman’s Harvest — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
AUG. 1
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park
Summer Concerts in the Glen — Joe and Katie Uveges, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Rick Blessing and Trip Ziegler, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Franklin and Friends — 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Mephiskapheles — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument
AUG. 2
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Flying Horse Summer Concert — Slopeside, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Tap Traders
