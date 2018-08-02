go-music

MUSIC

THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Flying Horse Summer Concert — Slopeside, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Tap Traders

FRIDAY

The Beatidudes — With Mason Wheatley, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Austin Young Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Facing Foward — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Eternal Temples — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

The Lacs — With Chute Nine, Redraw the Farm, Mensch, Mass Transit, The Jacob Christopher Band, 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Lindsay White — 6:30 p.m., All Souls Universalist Unitarian Church

Jarren Benton with Kato on the Track — With Falli, Kanipshin, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

David Wickerman — 7 p.m., Organ Gym at Immanuel Lutheran Church

Starburn — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Straight Six — With Gravel, 9 p.m., Peak 31

Cold Brew’d — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Blue Frog — With Rob Landreth, 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

10 Years — With I Set My Friends on Fire, The Funeral Portrait, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

African Children’s Choir — 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

TUESDAY

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Skean Dubh, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs

WEDNESDAY

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — New Horizons “All In” Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park

Summer Concerts in the Glen — Acme Bluegrass, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Robert Beard, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Alice Cooper — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Arkansauce — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

AUG. 9

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — Dotsero, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Shane Smith & the Saints — With Red Moon Rounder, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Time Keeper — With Ovira, October Skies, Hit the Shadows, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

AUG. 10

Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series — Martini Shot, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Robert Drabkin, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado

The “Local Luv” Artist Showcase — With Juughead Jones, Big CJ x big XXTRA, T. Rose, R.O.A., Zuleika, VanCro, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Jazz in the Garden — Hennessy 6, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Summer Music Series — Dido and Aeneas, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church

Archtop Eddy — 6:30 p.m., Sacred Grounds Coffee

Karla Bonoff — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Craig Walter — 8 p.m., The Red Martini

Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill East

AUG. 11

Woodland Music Series — Swing Factory Big Band and Dotsero, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center

Libraries Rock Summer Music — Four Winds Recorder Ensemble, noon, Woodland Park Public Library

Libraries Rock Summer Music — Susie Knight, 2 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library

Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With Blue Steele, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa

CKY, Slaves, Royal Thunder, Awaken I Am — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Dotsero — 6 p.m., Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, Woodland Park

The Motet — 6 p.m., Royal Gorge Bridge and Park

Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant

Music on the Labyrinth — Summer Creek Bluegrass Band, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church

Raging Fyah — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

6035 — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Craig Walter — 8 p.m., The Red Martini

Professor M — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Eighty3 Band — 9 p.m., Peak 31

AUG. 12

Summer Music Series — Dido and Aeneas, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Powerglove — With Beyond Forgiveness, SmackFactor, Victors Lab, #leppyandlokyeishow, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

The Savage Hearts — 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

The Movement — With Project 432, Beyond Bridges, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

AUG. 13

Sam Morrow — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

AUG. 14

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Unlok, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs

AUG. 15

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — 101 Army National Guard Dixieland Band, 6 p.m., Fountain Creek Regional Park, Fountain

Summer Concerts in the Glen — The Beatidudes, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Joe and Kate Uveges, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

The Ataris — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

AUG. 16

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Flying Horse Summer Concert — John Weeks, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Tap Traders

888 — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE,636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

