MUSIC
THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Flying Horse Summer Concert — Slopeside, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Tap Traders
FRIDAY
The Beatidudes — With Mason Wheatley, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Austin Young Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Facing Foward — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Eternal Temples — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
The Lacs — With Chute Nine, Redraw the Farm, Mensch, Mass Transit, The Jacob Christopher Band, 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Lindsay White — 6:30 p.m., All Souls Universalist Unitarian Church
Jarren Benton with Kato on the Track — With Falli, Kanipshin, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
David Wickerman — 7 p.m., Organ Gym at Immanuel Lutheran Church
Starburn — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Straight Six — With Gravel, 9 p.m., Peak 31
Cold Brew’d — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Blue Frog — With Rob Landreth, 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
10 Years — With I Set My Friends on Fire, The Funeral Portrait, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
African Children’s Choir — 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
TUESDAY
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Skean Dubh, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — New Horizons “All In” Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park
Summer Concerts in the Glen — Acme Bluegrass, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Robert Beard, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Alice Cooper — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Arkansauce — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
AUG. 9
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — Dotsero, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Shane Smith & the Saints — With Red Moon Rounder, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Time Keeper — With Ovira, October Skies, Hit the Shadows, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
AUG. 10
Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series — Martini Shot, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Robert Drabkin, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado
The “Local Luv” Artist Showcase — With Juughead Jones, Big CJ x big XXTRA, T. Rose, R.O.A., Zuleika, VanCro, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Jazz in the Garden — Hennessy 6, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Summer Music Series — Dido and Aeneas, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church
Archtop Eddy — 6:30 p.m., Sacred Grounds Coffee
Karla Bonoff — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Craig Walter — 8 p.m., The Red Martini
Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill East
AUG. 11
Woodland Music Series — Swing Factory Big Band and Dotsero, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center
Libraries Rock Summer Music — Four Winds Recorder Ensemble, noon, Woodland Park Public Library
Libraries Rock Summer Music — Susie Knight, 2 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library
Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With Blue Steele, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa
CKY, Slaves, Royal Thunder, Awaken I Am — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Dotsero — 6 p.m., Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, Woodland Park
The Motet — 6 p.m., Royal Gorge Bridge and Park
Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant
Music on the Labyrinth — Summer Creek Bluegrass Band, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church
Raging Fyah — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
6035 — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Craig Walter — 8 p.m., The Red Martini
Professor M — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Eighty3 Band — 9 p.m., Peak 31
AUG. 12
Summer Music Series — Dido and Aeneas, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Powerglove — With Beyond Forgiveness, SmackFactor, Victors Lab, #leppyandlokyeishow, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
The Savage Hearts — 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
The Movement — With Project 432, Beyond Bridges, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
AUG. 13
Sam Morrow — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
AUG. 14
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Unlok, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs
AUG. 15
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — 101 Army National Guard Dixieland Band, 6 p.m., Fountain Creek Regional Park, Fountain
Summer Concerts in the Glen — The Beatidudes, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Joe and Kate Uveges, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
The Ataris — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
AUG. 16
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Flying Horse Summer Concert — John Weeks, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Tap Traders
888 — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE,636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM