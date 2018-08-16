go-music
Caption +
Carlotta Olson
Show MoreShow Less

MUSIC

THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Flying Horse Summer Concert — John Weeks, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Tap Traders

888 — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

FRIDAY

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Buddy Whittington and the Atomic Fireballs, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado

Dio Disciples — With Distant Warning, Sabbatar, FN Wylde, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Brian Grace Band — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Restaurant and Bar at Shining Mountain Golf Course, Woodland Park

Bart Crow — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

BluBop Fandango — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Hazel Miller Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

The Verdict — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Stereo Tramps — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

“Pickin on the Divide” Bluegrass Festival — 11 a.m., Limbach Park, Monument

Summer Music Series — Organ recital, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church

Collective Groove — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Dallas Alley Band — 8 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse

The Verdict — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Bullitt Breed — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Dallas Alley Band — 3 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Blue Frog — With Jeremy Vazquez and Cassandra Davis, 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Lil Debbie — With Whitney Peyton, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep

WEDNESDAY

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — Triple Play Quartet, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Redraw the Farm, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Jon Wayne and the Pain — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Ruby Greenberg and Her Band — 7 p.m., Ivywild School

AUG. 23

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — Martini Shot, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

AUG. 24

Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series — The Inman Brothers Band, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

Jazz in the Garden — The Wirepilots, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Archtop Eddy — 7 p.m., Country Lodge

Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Just Dance Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Kissing Judsa — With Twelve Years Driven, 9 p.m., Peak 31

AUG. 25

Woodland Music Series — Pikes Peak Brass Band, 1 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center

Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant

Bobaflex — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Daydream Believers — A Tribute to the Music of John Stewart — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Bostyx — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain

Soulsmith Unlimited — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Just Dance Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

AUG. 26

Chamber Orchestra of the Springs — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Glen Eyrie Castle

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Blue Frog — 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

AUG. 29

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — Air Force Academy Band Falconaires and the Alumni Band, 5 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Skean Dubh, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

AUG. 30

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Swingin’ Utters — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Terrapin Flyer — With Lost Junction, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

AUDITIONS

Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — Through Aug. 31. Appointment required: 633-3562, kidssing.org

Colorado Springs Chorale — 6-10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave. Appointments required: cschorale.org/sing.

Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble — 6-10 p.m. Aug. 24, Colorado College, Packard Performance Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St. Appointments required: cvae.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments