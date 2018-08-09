go-music
Caption +
Carlotta Olson
Show MoreShow Less

MUSIC

THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — Dotsero, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Shane Smith & the Saints — With Red Moon Rounder, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Time Keeper — With Ovira, October Skies, Hit the Shadows, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

FRIDAY

Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series — Martini Shot, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Robert Drabkin, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado

The “Local Luv” Artist Showcase — With Juughead Jones, Big CJ x big XXTRA, T. Rose, R.O.A., Zuleika, VanCro, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Jazz in the Garden — Hennessy 6, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Summer Music Series — Dido and Aeneas, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church

Archtop Eddy — 6:30 p.m., Sacred Grounds Coffee

Karla Bonoff — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Craig Walter — 8 p.m., The Red Martini

Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Bullitt Breed — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill East

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Woodland Music Series — Swing Factory Big Band and Dotsero, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center

Libraries Rock Summer Music — Four Winds Recorder Ensemble, noon, Woodland Park Public Library

Libraries Rock Summer Music — Susie Knight, 2 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library

Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With Blue Steele, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa

CKY, Slaves, Royal Thunder, Awaken I Am — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Dotsero — 6 p.m., Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, Woodland Park

The Motet — 6 p.m., Royal Gorge Bridge and Park

Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant

Music on the Labyrinth — Summer Creek Bluegrass Band, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church

Raging Fyah — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

6035 — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Craig Walter — 8 p.m., The Red Martini

Professor M — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Bullitt Breed — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Eighty3 Band — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Blind Monkey — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Jazz Affair — Featuring After Midnight, a Benny Goodman Sextet, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center.

Summer Music Series — Dido and Aeneas, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Hot Jazz — Featuring Nicki Parrott, Bass and Ken Peplowski, 5 p.m., The Warehouse

Powerglove — With Beyond Forgiveness, SmackFactor, Victors Lab, #leppyandlokyeishow, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

The Savage Hearts — 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

The Movement — With Project 432, Beyond Bridges, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Sam Morrow — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

TUESDAY

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Unlok, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs

Yakuza/Aseethe/Mobdividual — 8 p.m., Triple Nickel Tavern 

WEDNESDAY

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — 101 Army National Guard Dixieland Band, 6 p.m., Fountain Creek Regional Park, Fountain

Summer Concerts in the Glen — The Beatidudes, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Joe and Kate Uveges, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

The Ataris — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

AUG. 16

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Flying Horse Summer Concert — John Weeks, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Tap Traders

888 — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

AUG. 17

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Buddy Whittington and the Atomic Fireballs, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado

Dio Disciples — With Distant Warning, Sabbatar, FN Wylde, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Brian Grace Band — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Restaurant and Bar at Shining Mountain Golf Course, Woodland Park

Bart Crow — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

BluBop Fandango — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Hazel Miller Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

The Verdict — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

AUG. 18

“Pickin on the Divide” Bluegrass Festival — 11 a.m., Limbach Park, Monument

Summer Music Series — Organ recital, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church

Collective Groove — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

The Verdict — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

AUG. 19

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Blue Frog — With Jeremy Vazquez and Cassandra Davis, 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

AUG. 20

Lil Debbie — With Whitney Peyton, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep

AUG. 22

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — Triple Play Quartet, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Redraw the Farm, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Jon Wayne and the Pain — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments