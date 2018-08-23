MUSIC
THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — Martini Shot, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Cloud Temple, Goat Cheese Soup, Roadside Therapy — 9 p.m., Peak 31
FRIDAY
Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series — The Inman Brothers Band, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
Cloud Temple — With Street Priests, Fried Brains, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Jazz in the Garden — The Wirepilots, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Archtop Eddy — 7 p.m., Country Lodge
Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Just Dance Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Kissing Judsa — With Twelve Years Driven, 9 p.m., Peak 31
SofaKillers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Woodland Music Series — Pikes Peak Brass Band, 1 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center
Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant
Bobaflex — With Sabbatar, Hells Circus, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Daydream Believers — A Tribute to the music of John Stewart — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Bostyx — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain
Soulsmith Unlimited — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Just Dance Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Fireline — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Chamber Orchestra of the Springs — 4 and 7 p.m., Glen Eyrie Castle
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Blue Frog — 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Armed for Apocalypse — With Death Bed Confessions, Kalfou, Cleanse the Destoryers, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — Air Force Academy Band Falconaires and the Alumni Band, 5 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Skean Dubh, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Horzillia Artist Showcase — Featuring DJ Killa B, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
AUG. 30
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Swingin’ Utters — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Terrapin Flyer — With Lost Junction, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
AUG. 31
Giulia Millanta — 5 p.m., Paradox Beer Co.
University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Musketeer Gripweed, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado
Brandon Henderson — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Restaurant and Bar at Shining Mountain Golf Course, Woodland Park
Swingin’ Utters — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Parish House Baroque — With Sarah Biber, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church
Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Mystic 7 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
SEPT. 1
Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With Jyemo Club, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa
Bullheadded — With Maulskull, Ibe Hustles, TMC! & Tone ET, PalmLeaf Skyline, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Rocky Mountain Music Alliance Piano Quartet — With Zahari Metchkov, Geoffrey Herd, Ekaterina Dobrotvorskaia and Max Geissler, 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, Monument
Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Brutschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Mystic 7 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Straight Six & Gravel — 9 p.m., Peak 31
SEPT. 2
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
SEPT. 5
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Boyd Sweeney Jazz Quartet, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Jake Shimabukuro — With Trace Bundy, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
SEPT. 6
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Fatebringer — With Chaos Ladder, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Cloud Palace — 9 p.m., Peak 31
AUDITIONS
Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — Through Aug. 31. Appointment required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.
Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble — 6-10 p.m. Friday, Colorado College, Packard Performance Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St. Appointments required: cvae.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM