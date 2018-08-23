go-music

MUSIC

THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — Martini Shot, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Cloud Temple, Goat Cheese Soup, Roadside Therapy — 9 p.m., Peak 31

FRIDAY

Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series — The Inman Brothers Band, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

Cloud Temple — With Street Priests, Fried Brains, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Jazz in the Garden — The Wirepilots, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Archtop Eddy — 7 p.m., Country Lodge

Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Just Dance Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Kissing Judsa — With Twelve Years Driven, 9 p.m., Peak 31

SofaKillers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Woodland Music Series — Pikes Peak Brass Band, 1 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center

Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant

Bobaflex — With Sabbatar, Hells Circus, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Daydream Believers — A Tribute to the music of John Stewart — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Bostyx — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain

Soulsmith Unlimited — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Just Dance Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Fireline — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Chamber Orchestra of the Springs — 4 and 7 p.m., Glen Eyrie Castle

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Blue Frog — 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Armed for Apocalypse — With Death Bed Confessions, Kalfou, Cleanse the Destoryers, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

WEDNESDAY

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — Air Force Academy Band Falconaires and the Alumni Band, 5 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Skean Dubh, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Horzillia Artist Showcase — Featuring DJ Killa B, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

AUG. 30

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Swingin’ Utters — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Terrapin Flyer — With Lost Junction, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

AUG. 31

Giulia Millanta — 5 p.m., Paradox Beer Co.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Musketeer Gripweed, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado

Brandon Henderson — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Restaurant and Bar at Shining Mountain Golf Course, Woodland Park

Swingin’ Utters — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Parish House Baroque — With Sarah Biber, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church

Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Mystic 7 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

SEPT. 1

Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With Jyemo Club, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa

Bullheadded — With Maulskull, Ibe Hustles, TMC! & Tone ET, PalmLeaf Skyline, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Rocky Mountain Music Alliance Piano Quartet — With Zahari Metchkov, Geoffrey Herd, Ekaterina Dobrotvorskaia and Max Geissler, 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, Monument

Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Brutschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Mystic 7 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Straight Six & Gravel — 9 p.m., Peak 31

SEPT. 2

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

SEPT. 5

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Boyd Sweeney Jazz Quartet, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Jake Shimabukuro — With Trace Bundy, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

SEPT. 6

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Fatebringer — With Chaos Ladder, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Cloud Palace — 9 p.m., Peak 31

AUDITIONS

Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — Through Aug. 31. Appointment required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.

Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble — 6-10 p.m. Friday, Colorado College, Packard Performance Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St. Appointments required: cvae.org.

