Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.