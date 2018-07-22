SIGNINGS
Beenie Mann — Author of “Happiness Matters — Unleash Your Superpower in 7 Easy Steps,” 5:30-7:30 pm. Friday, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle; tinyurl.com/yavrk2yo.
Robert D. Loevy — Author of “Preserving a Historic Neighborhood: The Story of the Old North End in Colorado Springs, Colorado,” 2-4 p.m. Saturday, 1419 N. Tejon St.; 640-5895, bloevy@coloradocollege.edu.
LITERARY EVENTS
Book Discussion — “It’s All Relative: Adventures Up and Down the World’s Family Tree” by A. J. Jacobs, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847. Register: pillarinstitute.org.
Literary Walk in the Woods — 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $7 per vehicle. Reservations: 576-2016.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Aug. 4. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Converge Lecture Series — Junot Diaz, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 5, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $35. Register: convergelectureseries.org.
Monday Musings — 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 6, Old Colorado City Library, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 634-1698.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Aug. 8. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Aug. 11. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “An Unexpected Affair: Cameron’s and Hannah’s Story” by Carmen Crowley and Carol Stokes. Summary: While doing geological field work in the Rocky Mountains, beautiful geology professor Hannah Connors sees Cameron Dalton fall down the side of a mountain and rescues him, saving his life. Then she helps care for the ex-football star while he is recuperating from a broken arm and a concussion. She doesn’t foresee the major complications that will result, including posing as his fake fiancee. Despite all this, will Cameron and Hannah fall in love?
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagzines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
CARLOTTA OLSON, the GAZETTE