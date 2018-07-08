SIGNINGS
Art Hop — Sandra Dallas, author of “Patchwork Bride” and “Hardscrabble,” Jamie Raintree, author of “Perfectly Undone,” 5-8 p.m. July 19, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument, 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Robert D. Loevy — Author of “Exploring the Old North End Neighborhood of Colorado Springs: A Guide to its History & Architecture,” 2-4 p.m. July 28, 1419 N. Tejon St.; 640-5895, bloevy@ coloradocollege.edu.
LITERARY EVENTS
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Story Time with Puppets — 10 a.m. Saturday, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain, free. Register: 520-6745 ; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Children’s History Hour — “Pawsitively Pets,” for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 18, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., donations accepted. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Book Discussion — “It’s All Relative: Adventures Up and Down the World’s Family Tree” by A. J. Jacobs, 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 27, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847. Register: pillarinstitute.org.
Literary Walk in the Woods — 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 28, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $7 per vehicle. Reservations: 576-2016.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagzines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutors. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrensliteracycenter.org, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CONTEST
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Professor Earth and the Banana Slugs” by Professor Earth. Published by: Dorrance Pub Co. Summary: A young girl learns about banana slugs in school.
• “After the Ride” by JR Conway. Published by: Book Venture Publishing LLC. Summary: A fictional treatment of the impact on small communities when people move from one jurisdiction to another by bus.
• “Zen and Gone” by Emily France. Published by: Soho Teen. Summary: Born and raised in Boulder, Essence McKree feels older than any 17-year-old she knows. Ever since weed was legalized, Mom has been working in a pot shop, high more often than not. Lately it’s been up to Essa to care for her 9-year-old sister, Puck.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE