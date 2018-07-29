LITERARY EVENTS
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Monday Musings — With local author Ann Doolan Fox, 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 6, Old Colorado City Library, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 634-1698.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Aug. 8. Go online for locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Aug. 11. Go online for locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Children’s History Hour — “Hooray for Colorado,” for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 15 and 25, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $3 per child. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Book Discussion — “Small Great Things: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 24, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847. Register online: pillarinstitute.org.
Literary Walk in the Woods — 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 25, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $7 per vehicle. Reservations: 576-2016.
Converge Lecture Series — Edwidge Danticat, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 4. The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $35. Register online: convergelectureseries.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagzines free with Pikes Peak Library District library card. Go online and click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, needed to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrensliteracycenter.org, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CONTEST
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems online at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
