SIGNINGS
Local Author Day — Hosted by Covered Treasures Bookstore, with Mike Torrreano, David P. Wagner, Diane and Jim Sawatzki, Anna Blake and Todd Caudle, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Tri-Lakes Chamber Building, 166 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
WORKSHOPS/CLASSES
The Diagonal Pocket Journal — With Paper-artist Marsha Sterling, 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St., $22 includes materials. Registration: 419-7660{/span}
LITERARY EVENTS
Children’s History Hour — “Hooray for Colorado,” for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday and Aug. 25, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $3 per child. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Write Brain: Write Worlds Your Readers Won’t Forget — Featuring author Stant Litore, 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; workshops@pikespeakwriters.com.
Book Discussion — “Small Great Things: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 24, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847. Register: pillarinstitute.org.
Literary Walk in the Woods — 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 25, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $7 per vehicle. Reservations: 576-2016.
Purr Me a Story — Children can read out loud to a cat, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 26, Happy Cats Haven, 1412 S. 21st St., free; tinyurl.com/y962pvwa.
Book Launch — “Native American Prayer Trees of Colorado,” by John Wesley Anderson, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 26, Old Colorado City Historical Society, 1 S. 24th St.; occhs.org.
Pikes Peak Writers’ Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 27, La Baguette upstairs wine bar, 2417 W. Colorado Ave., free; Damon, 464-5336, damon@damonalan.com.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Sept. 1. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Sept. 8. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 12, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; workshops@pikespeakwriters.com.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Sept. 12. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE