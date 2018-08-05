SIGNINGS
Jane (Koerner) Parnell — Author of “Off Trail, Finding My Way Home in the Colorado Rockies,” 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Monday Musings — With local author Ann Doolan Fox, 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Old Colorado City Library, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 634-1698.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; workshops@pikespeakwriters.com.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Children’s History Hour — “Hooray for Colorado,” for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 15 and 25, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $3 per child. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Write Brain: Write Worlds Your Readers Won’t Forget — Featuring author Stant Litore, 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; workshops@pikespeakwriters.com.
Book Discussion — “Small Great Things: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 24, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847. Register: pillarinstitute.org.
Literary Walk in the Woods — 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 25, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $7 per vehicle. Reservations: 576-2016.
Pikes Peak Writers’ Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 27, La Baguette upstairs wine bar, 2417 W. Colorado Ave., free; Damon, 464-5336, damon@damonalan.com.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Sept. 1. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Converge Lecture Series — Edwidge Danticat, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 4. The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $35. Register: convergelectureseries.org.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Haunted Cripple Creek and Teller County” by Linda Wommack. Published by: The History Press. Summary: Home to the last gold rush in America, Teller County attracted a slew of peculiar characters. And many never left. Wommack uncovers the eerie thrills and chills of Cripple Creek and Teller County.
Carlotta Olson,
The Gazette