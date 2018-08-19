LITERARY EVENTS
Write Brain: Write Worlds Your Readers Won’t Forget — Featuring author Stant Litore, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; workshops@pikespeakwriters.com.
Book Discussion — “Small Great Things: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847. Register: pillarinstitute.org.
Children’s History Hour — “Hooray for Colorado,” for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $3 per child. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Purr Me a Story — Children can read out loud to a cat, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 26, Happy Cats Haven, 1412 S. 21st St., free; tinyurl.com/y962pvwa.
Book Launch — “Native American Prayer Trees of Colorado,” by John Wesley Anderson, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 26, Old Colorado City Historical Society, 1 S. 24th St.; occhs.org.
Pikes Peak Writers’ Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 27, La Baguette upstairs wine bar, 2417 W. Colorado Ave., free; Damon, 464-5336, damon@damonalan.com.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Sept. 1. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Sept. 8. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Rising from the Ashes: Disaster Recovery for the Homeowner” by Fran Rutherford. Published by: Aquinas and More. Summary: In 2013, the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history destroyed 500 homes, including the author’s. Within 14 months, the family had rebuilt the house, received the maximum allowable on their insurance policy and moved back in. Rutherford shares everything they learned about wading through the recovery process.
• “An Angel’s Unintentional Entanglement” by Tena Stetler. Published by: The Wild Rose Press. Summary: Fallen warrior Caden Silverwind lives alone in Colorado’s Rockies, healing from physical wounds and anguish suffered during battles with dark demons. Then he finds a woman barely clinging to life after a beating. He is unprepared for the entanglement she brings to his life and the feelings she awakens in him.
AVAILABLE
E-books and More — eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagzines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.