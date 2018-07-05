THURSDAY
A Room Reinvented — “Using What You Already Have Design Class” — 1-3 p.m., Tim Gill Center, 315 E. Costilla St., $35. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
JULY 14 AND 15
FOX Garden Tour — “Just Dig it! DIY Gardening” — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., local gardens, $20, free for children 11 and younger. Advance tickets: extensionfriends.org.
Marigreen Pines Estate Tour — To benefit the Ute Pass Historical Society, Cascade, $25. Advance tickets: 686-7512 cq cq, utepasshistorical society.org.
SEPT. 7-9
2018 Fall Home Show — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14 St., Denver, $8-$10; colorado gardenfoundation.org.
