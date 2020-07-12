Some events may be canceled because of coronavirus. Before attending events, make sure event is still taking place.
Wednesday
“Creating a Pollinator Paradise with Native Plants” webinar — Hosted by Pikes Peak Regional Gardening Lunch & Learn, noon-1:45 p.m., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
July 22
“Ask a Master Gardener: Q & A on Tree Issues” webinar — Hosted by Pikes Peak Regional Gardening Lunch & Learn, noon-12:45 p.m., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
July 29
“Turf Solutions” webinar — Hosted by Pikes Peak Regional Gardening Lunch & Learn, noon-12:45 p.m., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
