THROUGH AUG. 19
Parade of Homes — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, $15 for ages 16 and older. Go online for map of homes and advance tickets: springsparade.com.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
People’s Tiny House Festival — Falcon Stadium, 2169 Field House Drive, Air Force Academy. Ticket prices: tinyurl.com/ycncfl2u.
AUG. 28
Preserve the Season: Peach Class — 6-8 p.m., Colorado State University Extension, 17 N. Spruce St., $15. Tickets required by Aug. 28: tinyurl.com/y7ph7ofk.
SEPT. 7-9
2018 Fall Home Show — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogardenfoundation.org.
SEPT. 13
Preserve the Season: Salsa Class — 5-8 p.m., Colorado State University Extension, 17 N. Spruce St., $30. Tickets required by Sept. 12: tinyurl.com/yby877mr.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.