THROUGH AUG. 19
Parade of Homes — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, $15 for ages 16 and older. Go online for map of homes and tickets: springsparade.com.
AUG. 28
Perserve the Season: Peach Class — 6-8 p.m., Colorado State University Extension, 17 N. Spruce St., $15. Tickets by Aug. 27: tinyurl.com/y7ph7ofk.
SEPT. 7-9
2018 Fall Home Show — 10 a.m.-
8 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogardenfoundation.org.
SEPT. 13
Perserve the Season: Salsa Class — 5-8 p.m., Colorado State University Extension, 17 N. Spruce St., $30. Tickets by Sept. 12: tinyurl.com/yby877mr. Email information at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com.