Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, check if event is taking place.
THROUGH AUG. 28
”Inspiration” — Dale Chihuly, James Mongrain and Vintage Venetian Glass from the George R. Stroemple Collection, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
”How Do You See God?” Exhibit: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; academyframesco.com/monthly-exhibition3rd-friday- reception.
THROUGH SEPT. 19
”Fumio Sawa: Meditations on Truth and Beauty” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH DEC. 6
”A Spirit of Tradition” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH JAN. 9
”Gray & Gray: 75 Years of Working in Dirt” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Hoag Gallery, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo,. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH MAY 9
”Glass Art from Around the Region” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THURSDAY
Paint the Town Blue — With Eric Boa and the Constrictors, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetown blue.
FRIDAY
”Western Exposure” Opening Reception — 5-8 p.m., Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs. Exhibit runs through Aug. 31; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
”1985 / Take On Me” Juried Exhibition — 5-8 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/yasauftm.
”Modern Storytellers” Opening Reception — New works by JayCee Beyale and Gregg Deal, 5-8 p.m., The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St. Exhibit runs through Aug. 28; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
”A Present Unknown” — Works by Molly Koehn, 6-9 p.m., The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; tinyurl.com/yyoj4xp7.
My Blue Sky: Allman Brothers Tribute — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Mo Alexander — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets: loonees.com.
FRIDAY-AUG. 30
August Featured Artists — Jerry Thompson, Marilyn Kirkman, Jan Oyler, Diana Zombola, Peggy Cook and Barb McAdams, opens 1-5 p.m., Arati Artists Gallery, 2524 W. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs through 1-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through Aug. 30; 636-1901, aratiartists.com.
”This Moment Now” — Works by Karen Khoury, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; 720-951-0573, g44gallery.com.
SATURDAY
Chris Duarte Group — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $60. Tickets: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
WEDNESDAY
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Brandon Henderson Band, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
AUG. 13
Paint the Town Blue — With B.J. Estares and Route 61, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
AUG. 14
Dueling Pianos — 6:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 15
Sofakiller — 6:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 19
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Blue Frog, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
AUG. 20
Art Hop — Jean Alfieri will be signing her “Zuggy the Pug Rescue” series and her new guided journal, “Blessed to be Me” and Susan Mathis will sign the second installment of the “Thousand Islands Gilded Age” series, “Devyn’s Dilemma” along with her other titles, 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Paint the Town Blue — With The Cleveland Experiment, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
AUG. 20-22
Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon — A tribute to John Denver, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 22
Meadowgrass Vibes — With Roma Ransom, J.J. Murphy & Deirdre McCarthy, Crystal and the Curious and Grass it Up, 1 p.m., UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd., $30 and up. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y2vnhppl.
AUG. 26
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With George Sissneros, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
AUG. 27
Paint the Town Blue — With The Springstown Shakers, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
AUG. 27-29
The Rocket Man Show — A tribute to John Denver, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 28-30
Hot Rod Rock & Rumble — Music, pre-’76 car show and more, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain. Go online for hours, admission cost and tickets: ppir.com.
SEPT. 2
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Nube Nuebe, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
SEPT. 5
Michael Martin Murphy — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 9
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Skean Dubh, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St.; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
SEPT. 13
Organ Spectacular VI — 2:30-4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ya4ygv7r.
SEPT. 16
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Larry Lafferty and Vehicle, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
