THROUGH AUG. 28
”Modern Storytellers by JayCee Beyale and Gregg Deal” — The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo@gmail.com.
”Inspiration” — Dale Chihuly, James Mongrain and Vintage Venetian Glass from the George R. Stroemple Collection, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
”How Do You See God?” Exhibit: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; academyframesco.com/monthly-exhibition3rd-friday-reception.
THROUGH AUG. 30
August Featured Artists — Jerry Thompson, Marilyn Kirkman, Jan Oyler, Diana Zombola, Peggy Cook and Barb McAdams, opens 1-5 p.m., Arati Artists Gallery, 2524 W. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs through 1-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays; 636-1901, aratiartists.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 19
”Fumio Sawa: Meditations on Truth and Beauty” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH DEC. 6
”A Spirit of Tradition” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH JAN. 9
”Gray & Gray: 75 Years of Working in Dirt” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Hoag Gallery, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo,. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH MAY 9
”Glass Art from Around the Region” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
”This Moment Now” — Works by Karen Khoury, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; 720-951-0573, g44gallery.com.
THURSDAY
Art Hop — Jean Alfieri will be signing her “Zuggy the Pug Rescue” series and her new guided journal, “Blessed to be Me” and Susan Mathis will sign the second installment of the “Thousand Islands Gilded Age” series, “Devyn’s Dilemma” along with her other titles, 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Paint the Town Blue — With The Cleveland Experiment, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/ paintthetownblue.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon — A tribute to John Denver, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
Meadowgrass Vibes — With Roma Ransom, J.J. Murphy & Deirdre McCarthy, Crystal and the Curious and Grass it Up, 1 p.m., UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd., $30 and up. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y2vnhppl.
WEDNESDAY
Music in the Park — Featuring Colorado Springs Conservatory All-Star Band, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Cottonwood Creek Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive; coloradospringsconservatory.org/music-in-the-park.
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With George Sissneros, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
AUG. 27
Paint the Town Blue — With The Springstown Shakers, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
AUG. 27-29
The Rocket Man Show — A tribute to Elton John, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 28-30
Hot Rod Rock & Rumble — Music, pre-’76 car show and more, Pikes Peak International Raceway, Fountain. Go online for hours, admission cost and tickets: ppir.com.
SEPT. 2
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Nube Nuebe, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
SEPT. 4
Music in the Park — Featuring Colorado Springs Conservatory All-Star Band, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsconservatory.org/music-in-the-park.
”Geometry: Beyond Measure” Opening Reception — 5-8 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs through Sept. 26; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/first-friday.
SEPT. 13
Organ Spectacular VI — 2:30-4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ya4ygv7r.
